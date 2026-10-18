Anirudh Ravichander is more than a musical hitmaker: How he became the sound of the modern superstar

Some film composers create songs that audiences remember. Anirudh Ravichander has built a career around music that can become part of a film’s identity before its release.

His tracks supply the energy for a superstar’s entrance, the pulse of a dance sequence and, at times, the emotional centre of a story.

Anirudh Ravichander is more than a musical hitmaker His rise began with 3 in 2012, when ‘Why This Kolaveri Di’, sung by Dhanush, became an unlikely international sensation.

The song’s blend of Tamil and English, deliberately offbeat lyrics and catchy tune travelled far beyond the film’s original audience. It announced a composer who understood that a song did not need conventional polish to become unforgettable.

As his career developed, Ravichander found ways to give different stars their own musical identities. ‘Vaathi Coming’ from Master became a crowd favourite, while ‘Arabic Kuthu’ from Beast fused Arabic-inspired sounds with Tamil pop. ‘Hukum’ from Jailer was built around Rajinikanth’s commanding screen presence, demonstrating how a soundtrack can amplify a star’s arrival.

For Shah Rukh Khan, Ravichander delivered ‘Zinda Banda’ and the romantic ‘Chaleya’ in Jawan, expanding his reach to Hindi cinema. Ravichander is also set to compose music for SRK's upcoming film, King.

But the hits alone do not explain his appeal. Tracks such as ‘Kanave Kanave’ from David and ‘Yennai Maatrum Kadhale’ from Naanum Rowdy Dhaan reveal a more restrained side, leaning on melancholy and melody rather than sheer volume.

‘Thangamey’, from the same Vijay Sethupathi-starrer, offers a warmer, playful sound. These songs may not carry the same stadium-sized energy as his biggest anthems, but they show his ability to shift mood without losing his musical identity.

Ravichander’s rise has also been shaped by his partnerships with directors, particularly Nelson Dilipkumar and Lokesh Kanagaraj. In a recent interview with Billboard India, he spoke about the trust that develops when composers and filmmakers understand each other’s creative instincts.

That relationship matters in commercial cinema, where music can establish a film’s mood and build anticipation well before its release.

His sound draws on electronic production, rock, hip-hop and regional rhythms, but the mix is rarely identical from one film to another. He can build a pulsing theme for an action sequence, then turn to a soft melody for a romance.

That flexibility has helped him move between Tamil, Telugu and Hindi projects without abandoning the style that made him popular.

Also Read | Who is Kavya Maran? Meet the businesswoman behind Sun TV and Sunrisers

More than the next viral song Ravichander’s recent work includes the soundtrack for Jailer 2, continuing his collaboration with Rajinikanth, while his wider slate reflects his continued presence across Indian cinema.

The journey from ‘Why This Kolaveri Di’ to ‘Hukum’ and ‘Chaleya’ is not simply a story of consecutive hits. It is about a composer learning how to make music serve a star, a scene and an audience at once.