Anirudh Ravichander is more than a musical hitmaker: How he became the sound of the modern superstar

Some film composers create songs that audiences remember. Anirudh Ravichander has built a career around music that can become part of a film’s identity before its release.

His tracks supply the energy for a superstar’s entrance, the pulse of a dance sequence and, at times, the emotional centre of a story.

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Anirudh Ravichander is more than a musical hitmaker His rise began with 3 in 2012, when ‘Why This Kolaveri Di’, sung by Dhanush, became an unlikely international sensation.

The song’s blend of Tamil and English, deliberately offbeat lyrics and catchy tune travelled far beyond the film’s original audience. It announced a composer who understood that a song did not need conventional polish to become unforgettable.

As his career developed, Ravichander found ways to give different stars their own musical identities. ‘Vaathi Coming’ from Master became a crowd favourite, while ‘Arabic Kuthu’ from Beast fused Arabic-inspired sounds with Tamil pop. ‘Hukum’ from Jailer was built around Rajinikanth’s commanding screen presence, demonstrating how a soundtrack can amplify a star’s arrival.

For Shah Rukh Khan, Ravichander delivered ‘Zinda Banda’ and the romantic ‘Chaleya’ in Jawan, expanding his reach to Hindi cinema. Ravichander is also set to compose music for SRK's upcoming film, King.

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But the hits alone do not explain his appeal. Tracks such as ‘Kanave Kanave’ from David and ‘Yennai Maatrum Kadhale’ from Naanum Rowdy Dhaan reveal a more restrained side, leaning on melancholy and melody rather than sheer volume.

‘Thangamey’, from the same Vijay Sethupathi-starrer, offers a warmer, playful sound. These songs may not carry the same stadium-sized energy as his biggest anthems, but they show his ability to shift mood without losing his musical identity.

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Ravichander’s rise has also been shaped by his partnerships with directors, particularly Nelson Dilipkumar and Lokesh Kanagaraj. In a recent interview with Billboard India, he spoke about the trust that develops when composers and filmmakers understand each other’s creative instincts.

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That relationship matters in commercial cinema, where music can establish a film’s mood and build anticipation well before its release.

His sound draws on electronic production, rock, hip-hop and regional rhythms, but the mix is rarely identical from one film to another. He can build a pulsing theme for an action sequence, then turn to a soft melody for a romance.

That flexibility has helped him move between Tamil, Telugu and Hindi projects without abandoning the style that made him popular.

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More than the next viral song Ravichander’s recent work includes the soundtrack for Jailer 2, continuing his collaboration with Rajinikanth, while his wider slate reflects his continued presence across Indian cinema.

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The journey from ‘Why This Kolaveri Di’ to ‘Hukum’ and ‘Chaleya’ is not simply a story of consecutive hits. It is about a composer learning how to make music serve a star, a scene and an audience at once.

Anirudh has become a defining sound of modern stardom because his music does more than accompany the action: it helps create the moment.

About the Author Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More ✕ Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay.

She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis.

Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent.

Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.