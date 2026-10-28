Anirudh Ravichander, Kavya Maran’s ivory-blue wedding reception invite goes viral; see who’s on the guest list

The wedding reception invitation of music composer Anirudh Ravichander and Sunrisers Hyderabad co-owner Kavya Maran has become a talking point on social media. The elaborate presentation and the list of prominent personalities invited to the celebrations have attracted considerable attention online.

Created by Ranjani Iyengar of Pink Whistle Man, the invitation is presented in an ivory-and-powder-blue box featuring embossed stationery, detailed embellishments and a vintage-inspired crest seal. Iyengar offered a glimpse of the design on social media, describing the experience of creating the invitations for the couple as wholesome. The design, which draws inspiration from Baroque aesthetics, has since generated interest among social media users.

When and where will Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran’s reception take place? The couple’s wedding reception is scheduled to be held in Chennai on November 21. The Maran family has reportedly invited several prominent political figures, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, and Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.

Sun Group chairman Kalanithi Maran and his wife, Kavery Maran, have personally met several political leaders to extend invitations. They visited Modi along with Anirudh’s parents, actor Ravi Raghavendra and Lakshmi Ravichander, to invite the Prime Minister to the reception.

The family also met Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay, accompanied by Anirudh, to extend an invitation. Other reported invitees include former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin, Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy.

MK Stalin’s invitation also goes viral The reception invitation has attracted attention beyond the couple’s immediate circle. A Tamil-language invitation associated with DMK president MK Stalin has also gained traction online.

Stalin, who is Kalanithi Maran’s uncle, has reportedly invited several prominent personalities to the Chennai event. The invitation’s circulation on social media has added to the growing buzz around the celebrations.

Which celebrities are expected to attend the reception? The reception is also expected to bring together several well-known figures from the Indian film industry. Actor Rajinikanth, Anirudh’s uncle, is among the personalities associated with the celebrations.

Reported invitees include music composer AR Rahman, actor Sivakarthikeyan and his wife Aarthi, actor Ajith Kumar and director Nelson Dilipkumar. Telugu actor Allu Arjun is also expected to attend, according to reports.

Who are Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran? Anirudh Ravichander is among the prominent music composers in Indian cinema, having delivered successful soundtracks for several Tamil and Telugu films. His upcoming projects include *Jailer 2*, starring Rajinikanth.

Kavya Maran, daughter of Sun Group chairman Kalanithi Maran, is a director at Sun TV Network. She is also widely recognised for her association with Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League.