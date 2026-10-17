Anirudh Ravichander-Kavya Maran wedding: Greece nuptials, Chennai reception — What we know so far

It's official! Music composer Anirudh Ravichander and Sunrisers Hyderabad CEO Kavya Maran are getting married this November.

While the couple themselves have remained tight-lipped about the wedding, a formal invitation extended by the Maran family to Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has confirmed a grand Chennai reception.

Destination wedding in Greece According to entertainment portal Valai Pechu, Anirudh and Kavya are expected to tie the knot in a picturesque destination wedding in Greece on November 11.

While preparations are reportedly in full swing, neither the music composer nor Kavya Maran has officially issued a public statement confirming the nuptials.

Also Read | Is Anirudh Ravichander set to marry Kavya Maran?

Chennai reception on November 21 Following the ceremony in Greece, the couple will host a grand reception at a five-star hotel in Chennai. While initial reports indicated the event was scheduled for November 14, an update from the Telangana CMO confirmed it has been moved to November 21.

The exact reason for the rescheduling remains undisclosed.

Telangana CMO said on X: “Sun Group Chairman Kalanithi Maran and his wife, Kavery Maran, met Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy at his residence in Jubilee Hills and invited him to the wedding reception of their daughter, Kavya Maran.”

“The wedding reception of Kavya Maran and Anirudh Ravichander is scheduled to be held in Chennai on November 21. #KalanithiMaran #KavyaMaran,” it added.

Also Read | Anirudh Ravichander reacts to marriage rumours with Kavya Maran

Star-studded guest list According to a Times of India report, the guest list is expected to be studded with VIPs, considering the Maran family's deep ties to both business and politics, and Anirudh's massive footprint in the film industry.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister 'Thalapathy' Vijay is reportedly among the prominent dignitaries invited to the celebrations. TOI report indicated that the formal wedding invitations have already been dispatched.

Who is Kavya Maran? Kavya Maran is the daughter of Kalanithi Maran and serves as the co-owner and head of Sunrisers Hyderabad. She also oversees Sunrisers Eastern Cape in the SA20 League and Sunrisers Leeds in The Hundred, besides being the Executive Director of Sun TV Network Limited.

Also Read | Anirudh Ravichander of Jailer fame to compose ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 song

Who is Anirudh Ravichander? Anirudh Ravichander rose to fame with his debut song “Why This Kolaveri Di” featuring Dhanush in 2012. The song became a national obsession overnight, with over 450 million views on YouTube.

He composed his first film album at the age of 15, making him the youngest music director in India. By 18, he was already composing music for Tamil superstars, including Rajinikanth, Vijay, and Sivakarthikeyan.

In 2022, Anirudh made his full-fledged debut in Hindi cinema with Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee's Jawan. He previously composed singles for Bollywood movies David and Jersey.