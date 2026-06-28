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Anirudh Ravichander-Kavya Maran wedding on the cards? Here's what music composer's uncle says

Actor and dramatist Y Gee Mahendra, who is Anirudh Ravichander's uncle, spoke about the composer during a recent interview with KPTV and appeared to confirm that wedding plans are under way.

Livemint
Updated28 Jun 2026, 05:11 PM IST
Anirudh Ravichander-Kavya Maran wedding buzz grows after uncle's confirmation.
Anirudh Ravichander-Kavya Maran wedding buzz grows after uncle's confirmation.
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For more than a year, reports linking music composer Anirudh Ravichander with Sunrisers Hyderabad CEO Kavya Maran have continued to circulate. Although Anirudh dismissed the speculation as mere rumours last year, fresh comments from a member of his family have reignited the buzz.

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Actor and dramatist Y Gee Mahendra, who is Anirudh Ravichander's uncle, spoke about the composer during a recent interview with KPTV and appeared to confirm that wedding plans are under way.

Speaking about Anirudh, Mahendra said, "He's a very soft boy." He went on to add that congratulations are in order for the composer as he is preparing for a major wedding.

"From what I've heard, they are going to get married. That girl is not just another ordinary girl. She has the capacity to handle such a big team (SRH). She has inherited her father's business genes. They're a good pair. Both of them should get together and indulge in musical business," he disclosed.

The couple have not yet announced any details regarding the date, venue or other arrangements for the wedding.

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Also Read | Kavya Maran optimistic about SRH's IPL playoff chance; ‘Even if there is a 1%…'

Who is Kavya Maran?

Kavya Maran is the daughter of Kalanithi Maran and serves as the co-owner and head of Sunrisers Hyderabad. She also oversees Sunrisers Eastern Cape in the SA20 League and Sunrisers Leeds in The Hundred, besides being the Executive Director of Sun TV Network Limited.

Who is Anirudh Ravichander?

Anirudh Ravichander rose to fame with his debut song “Why This Kolaveri Di” featuring Dhanush in 2012. The song became a national obsession overnight, with over 450 million views on YouTube.

Also Read | Kavya Maran net worth: Check SRH owner’s massive wealth

He composed his first film album at the age of 15, making him the youngest music director of India. By 18, he was already composing music for Tamil superstars, including Rajinikanth, Vijay, and Sivakarthikeyan.

In 2022, Anirudh marked his first full-fledged debut in Hindi cinema with Shah Rukh Khan-Atlee's Jawan. He previously composed singles for Bollywood movies David and Jersey.

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Anirudh has already won 2 Filmfare Awards South, 10 SIIMA Awards, 6 Edison Awards and 5 Vijay Awards.

Also Read | Kavya Maran’s viral reaction sums up SRH’s tough night against LSG | Watch VIDEO

Anirudh's upcoming projects

Anirudh Ravichander has composed music for several leading stars of Indian cinema, including Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Shah Rukh Khan, Vijay, Ajith Kumar, Pawan Kalyan and Jr NTR.

His latest work as a composer is Love Insurance Kompany, after which he released the album track Aravindh.

The composer has a packed slate of upcoming films, including Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 and Dharman; Vijay's final film Jana Nayagan; Vetrimaaran and Silambarasan's Arasan; Nani's The Paradise in Telugu; Shah Rukh Khan's King and KHxRK Reunion in Hindi; and Allu Arjun and Atlee's AA23, among several others.

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