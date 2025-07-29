Anirudh Ravichander's Hukum Tour finale postponed due to overwhelming demand

Massy music composer Anirudh Ravichander’s much-anticipated ‘Hukum’ concert in Chennai has officially been postponed to August 23, following overwhelming demand and venue capacity limitations.
Originally scheduled for July 26 at Thiruvidanthai, the concert was delayed just a week ahead of its original date, leaving fans eagerly awaiting updated details.
The revised date and venue have now surfaced on the District app, where tickets for the concert were originally being sold. According to the listing, the concert will now take place at Marg Swarnabhoomi in Kuvathur, East Coast Road, with a 6 PM start on Saturday, August 23.
Anirudh had taken to social media on July 20 to announce the postponement, citing massive demand for tickets and challenges in accommodating the audience at the previously scheduled location.
He wrote, “Due to overwhelming ticket demand and limitations in accommodating more audience at the current venue, the Hukum Chennai concert scheduled for July 26 at Thiruvidanthai is being postponed (sic).”
Fans, while initially disappointed by the delay, have expressed understanding and enthusiasm over the move to a potentially larger venue. Many have applauded the decision as a way to ensure a safer and more enjoyable experience for the massive crowd expected.
Anirudh, known for chart-topping hits across Tamil cinema, enjoys a massive fan base, and the ‘Hukum’ concert has been one of the most anticipated live music events in Chennai this year. With the new date set, expectations are even higher for a spectacular night of music on the ECR coast.
