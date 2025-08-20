Anita Advani claims Rajesh Khanna secretly married her: ‘Wedding happened one night, he applied sindoor and said…’

Veteran actor Anita Advani made shocking claims about marrying Rajesh Khanna in secret. Anita, who was allegedly in a relationship with the superstar once, said in an interview that one day Khanna applied sindoor on her. However, the two felt the need to announce their marriage in public.

Anita Advani claims she was married to Rajesh Khanna In a recent interview with Meri Sahelli, Advani recalled their private marriage, which happened at their house.

She said, "We got married privately, but in the film industry, no one talks about such things openly. Everyone says 'we're friends' or 'we're in a relationship' or something else. But it was already reported in the media that I was with him, so neither of us felt the need to go and publicly announce that we were married. We never felt that need."

Advani went on to share the details of their marriage. She shared how the two got married one night. “We had a small temple in our home. He had a mangalsutra made for me, made me wear a gold and black coloured bangle. Then he applied sindoor and said, 'From today, you are my responsibility.' That's how our wedding happened one night, just like that,” she said.

Was Rajesh Khanna's house sealed? During the conversation, Anita Advani also clarified about rumours around Rajesh Khanna’s bungalow being locked by authorities during his financial troubles. Addressing these claims, she said that while she too had heard people say his house was sealed and that he was forced to live in his office, none of it was true.

She firmly stated that the bungalow was never sealed, and Khanna never stayed in his office. However, there was an Income Tax issue in 1991.

“He never used to see the documents, and he didn't know what income tax was. Whatever his team would tell him to give, he would give that amount. If he was asked to give one lakh, he would call his CA to ask 'how many zeros should I put.' Then tax became overdue and he or his team did not pay attention to it. He didn't even know that. He didn't know anything about chartered accountancy, and suddenly, he was asked to pay ₹45 lakh,” she said.

Advani said that Rajesh Khanna personally went to the officer and got into an argument, after which the officer threatened him to seal his house and thwart his film releases, which most likely sparked the speculation.

She confirmed that all his dues were finally paid off, and the house was never sealed.