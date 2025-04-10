Anjelica Huston opens up about her private bout with Cancer, says shes now ’in the clear’

Washington DC [US], April 10 (ANI): Oscar winner Anjelica Huston revealed that she was diagnosed with Cancer after her film John Wick Chapter 3--Parabellum in 2019. Following an intense bout with Cancer, the actress now walks proudly as one of the survivors of the deadly disease, reported People.

During an exclusive interview with People, the 'Prizzi's Honor' actress reveals for the first time that she had a "bout with cancer" in 2019. She called it "a very serious moment" of her life, which she managed to survive.

"That was a very serious moment for me," said the actress in a telephone interview with People. "I managed to survive it, and I'm proud of myself," she added.

Huston had a self-realisation after she was diagnosed with Cancer in 2019. It made her realise of finding happiness in small things.

"It's not something that came lightly," she continues of her diagnosis. "It came as a big shock, but it made me conscious of what I shouldn't do, of places I shouldn't go. One of those places was taking life too seriously. So now when the opportunity arises, I laugh, and I try not to make a big deal out of things," said Huston as quoted by People.

According to People, actress Huston has now been cancer-free for four years. She credited her doctors for the right treatment and said that she feels quite lucky after surviving the Cancer.

Now, Huston says, she's "in the clear."

"I'm at the four-year mark, and that means so much to me. It's a fantastic thing. I'm very proud of myself, and I've been very lucky. My doctors have been wonderful," said Huston, as quoted by People.

When she found out she was cancer-free four years ago, Huston -- who still does regular scans -- kept her celebration simple and "just walked in my garden and smelled the roses and thought how clever I was," quoted People.

After six years of keeping her cancer battle private, Huston felt ready to share what she's been through in hopes of uplifting others.

"Sometimes you feel like you don't want to talk about it for the obvious reasons, but there's a lot to be said for talking about it and getting it out there and celebrating the fact that one's come through," said Huston, as quoted by People.

"Life is tenuous and wonderful. It also gives you the idea that the world is big and you can somehow match up to it. That you're ready for whatever happens," added Huston