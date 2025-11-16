Ankita Lokhande calls Sushant Singh Rajput's sister most beautiful on her birthday- Here's how she responded

Bollywood actor Ankita Lokhande shared a post for Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister, Shweta Singh Kirti, who turned a year older. The Manikarnika actor took to her Instagram account and penned a note for Shweta, calling her “most beautiful.”

For the unversed, Ankita Lokhande dated Sushant Singh Rajput for years. They met on the sets of Pavitra Rishta and fell in love. They parted ways in 2016.

After parting ways with Lokhande, the Chhichhore actor dated Rhea Chakraborty.

Lokhande tied the knot with businessman Vicky Jain, a year after Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

Ankita Lokhande to Sushant Singh Rajput's sister On Sunday, Ankita Lokhande posted a picture of Shweta Singh Kirti on her Instagram stories and wrote in the caption, "Happy birthday to (the) most beautiful woman and an amazing soul (red heart emoji) Love u Shweta di (red heart emoji) @shwetasinghkirti,”

Responding to the post, Shweta wrote back, “Thank you baby.”

See post:

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister reacts to Ankita Lokhande's post.

Shweta Singh Kirti is Sushant Singh Rajput's sister, who is a spiritual mentor, an author, and a fashion designer, according to her website.

Sushant Singh Rajput's death Sushant Singh Rajput passed away in 2020. The actor was found dead in his Bandra apartment on 14 June 2020.

An investigation was launched by the CBI to probe the actor's death, which shook the entire nation.

Also Read | CBI Clears Rhea Chakraborty Of Embezzlement Charges In Sushant Singh Rajput Case

How did Sushant Singh Rajput die According to the Hindustan Times, the main closure report of his death case confirmed that Rajput died by suicide.