Ankita Lokhande calls Sushant Singh Rajput's sister most beautiful on her birthday- Here's how she responded

Bollywood actor Ankita Lokhande shared a post for Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister, Shweta Singh Kirti, who turned a year older. The Manikarnika actor took to her Instagram account and penned a note for Shweta, calling her “most beautiful.”

For the unversed, Ankita Lokhande dated Sushant Singh Rajput for years. They met on the sets of Pavitra Rishta and fell in love. They parted ways in 2016.

After parting ways with Lokhande, the Chhichhore actor dated Rhea Chakraborty.

Lokhande tied the knot with businessman Vicky Jain, a year after Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

Ankita Lokhande to Sushant Singh Rajput's sister On Sunday, Ankita Lokhande posted a picture of Shweta Singh Kirti on her Instagram stories and wrote in the caption, "Happy birthday to (the) most beautiful woman and an amazing soul (red heart emoji) Love u Shweta di (red heart emoji) @shwetasinghkirti,”

Responding to the post, Shweta wrote back, “Thank you baby.”

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister reacts to Ankita Lokhande's post.

Shweta Singh Kirti is Sushant Singh Rajput's sister, who is a spiritual mentor, an author, and a fashion designer, according to her website.

Sushant Singh Rajput's death Sushant Singh Rajput passed away in 2020. The actor was found dead in his Bandra apartment on 14 June 2020.

An investigation was launched by the CBI to probe the actor's death, which shook the entire nation.

How did Sushant Singh Rajput die According to the Hindustan Times, the main closure report of his death case confirmed that Rajput died by suicide.

“Investigation revealed that Sushant had committed suicide. None of the accused persons had lived/stayed with him between June 8, 2020 and June 14, 2020 (the day he was found hanging in his Bandra flat). Rhea and her brother Showik left the house on June 8, and thereafter didn’t visit the house. Sushant had spoken to Showik on June 10 through WhatsApp at 1441 hours but had no conversations with Rhea between June 8 and June 14. Evidence had not come on record to show the meeting of Sushant with Rhea or any of her family members of being in touch by any other means. Shruti Modi had stopped visiting Sushant’s house since she fractured her leg in February. Furthermore, Meetu Singh (sister of Sushant) had stayed with him in his flat from June 8 to June 12,” said an officer, as per the report.

