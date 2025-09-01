Ankita Lokhande mourns death of co-star Priya Marathe: You will always live in my heart and memories

New Delhi, Sep 1 (PTI) Actor Ankita Lokhande penned a lengthy note on social media on Monday, remembering her late friend and "Pavitra Rishta" co-star Priya Marathe.

Marathe died on Sunday after a long battle with cancer. She was 38.

The "Swatantrya Veer Savarkar" actor shared a series of throwback pictures on her Instagram handle and said Marathe was always there for her.

"Priya was my first friend from Pavitra Rishta. Me, Prarthana and Priya.. our little gang… it always felt so wholesome when we were together. Priya, Prats, and I lovingly called each other wedee in Marathi, and that bond was truly special," the post began.

"She was there in my good days and held me through my sad days… never once missing to show up when I needed her. She never missed attending the Gauri Maha Aarti during Ganpati Bappa, and this year, I’ll pray for your soul there, my wedee… while missing you dearly."

"Priya was the strongest she fought every battle with so much courage. Aaj ti nahiye amchya sobat, and it breaks my heart to even write this. Losing her is a reminder that we really never know the battles someone is fighting behind their smile.. So, be kind… always...Priya, my dear wedee, you will always live in my heart and in my memories. Thank you for every laugh, every tear, every moment. Until we meet again… Om Shanti," she concluded.