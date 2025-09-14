Ankita Lokhande pens emotional note for hubby Vicky Jain as he gets hospitalised: ‘Through thick and thin’

Actor Ankita Lokhande's husband, businessman Vicky Jain, was recently hospitalised. Reportedly, Jain met with an accident, after which he remained in the hospital for three days. It is said that he got 45 stitches.

Ankita Lokhande pens emotional note for Vicky Jain On Sunday, Ankita Lokhande took to her Instagram account and dropped several throwback pictures with Vicky Jain.

Wishing for his speedy recovery, Lokhande penned an emotional note, recalling their promises to each other over the years. Calling him her “strength, calm, forever”, she wrote, "Mere Humsafar (My companion). It’s always been you holding my hand, making me feel safe, reminding me that no matter how heavy the moment gets, love can still be light. Even in the most serious situations, you find a way to be funny and calm me down, that’s what home feels like to me."

Promising to be with Jain “through every storm, battle, thick and thin together,” the actor also added in the caption: “Get well soon, my dearest Vicky. We’ll walk through every storm, every battle, together.. through thick and thin, just like we promised. You’re my strength, my calm, my forever. And that’s exactly what I am for you, too. Send all your love, prayers, and healing energy to my strongest Vicky. Always us, always together #AnVi.”

The pictures featured Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain, twinning in black outfits. While she wore a black Anarkali suit, Jain was seen in a black shirt with matching pants. Both struck different poses with each other, seemingly in their all-white apartment in Mumbai.

See post:

Soon after she shared the post, fans rushed to the comment section and praised the couple.

“Ankita’s eyes say it all– what Vicky really is to her,” commented one. Another added, “Get well soon Vicky bhaiya. All my prayers are yours.”

Vicky Jain hospitalised On Saturday, producer Sandeep Singh shared the news of Jain's hospitalisation. He posted pictures of Vicky Jain in the hospital. In them, Ankita Lokhande was also seen by his side.

The post read, "After a painful accident where many pieces of glass pierced @realvikasjainn hand, 45 stitches, and three days in the hospital, his spirit still stands unshaken. He still managed to make us laugh and feel as if nothing has happened."