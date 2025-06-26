Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain expecting first child? Actress says...

Ankita Lokhande broke major news on the set of the cooking show Laughter Chefs 2, which not only surprised her co-stars but also left social media abuzz.

In the latest promo of the reality show, Ankita, who was chasing comedian Krushna Abhishek, stopped mid-way and said she was “pregnant”.

Ankita Lokhande and businessman Vicky Jain tied the wedding knot on 14 December 2021. The news of them expecting their first child made headlines a few months earlier, too.

However, there has been no official confirmation about the news from her or her husband.

Here's what happened: In a now viral Instagram promo of Laughter Chefs 2, Krushna playfully grabbed ‘Borkut’, an ingredient Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi asked the players to add to the dish for a Middle Eastern taste, from Ankita’s hand, who was flaunting it.

While the comedian was running away with it, Ankita tried to chase him but stopped midway and announced: “Main pregnant hoon, main bhaag nahi sakti.”

Krushna suddenly stopped in his tracks, visibly stunned by the news, as the rest of the cast looked on in an astonished silence.

The comedian asked Ankita if it's true, to which she simply nodded her head. He then began singing, “Aaj hamare ghar me aa raha Lalla hai,” to celebrate the news.

Soon after, actor Karan Kundrra rushed over to ask Ankita if she’s really expecting.

Watch Ankita Lokhande break her special news to the cast:

However, since Ankita shared the surprising news on Laughter Chefs, it remains unclear whether the actress is actually expecting her first child or if it was just a playful ploy to throw Krushna Abhishek off track.

Here's how netizens reacted: Ankita Lokhande's fans were thrilled to learn about the news and said she would be the “best mom”.

“The best news I've ever heard! Ankita is going to be a mom!” a fan said.

Another added, “So happy Ankita Di!”

“I was already thinking if Ankita is pregnant,” said another fan.