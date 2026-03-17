Anne Hathaway reveals the secret behind her Oscars look, shares BTS getting ready shots | Watch

Hollywood star Anne Hathaway looked stunning at the Academy Awards stage as she presented an award at the 98th Oscars ceremony held at the Dolby Theatre on March 15.

Anne wore a black strapless, fitted Valentino gown with pink satin floral details and an oversized belt. She accessorised her look beautifully with Bulgari diamond chandelier earrings and a diamond necklace. The black opera gloves and Roger Vivier sandals completed Anne's Oscars look.

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‘The Devil Wears Prada’ star just dropped a BTS (behind the scenes) video of her getting ready for the prestigious Hollywood night, and shared a little secret with her fans.

Also Read | Oscars 2026: Winners and Sinners

Anne Hathaway's Oscar BTS video: In the Instagram video, Anne joked that her intense makeup session was a sequel to “The Witches”. “This is the return of the Grand High Witch. She figured out mouse life and is back,” she said, laughing.

Anne then walked her fans through the makeup tricks that her team pulled to make her look “more awake”. Her stylist also showed how a small part of her hair was braided at each side to create a perfect pull around the eyes.

She thanked the team which helped her put the Oscar look together before heading out for the ceremony.

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The Instagram Reel concluded with a shot from the red carpet.

Anne used the viral “Saoko trend” for her Reel, surrounding Spanish singer Rosalía’s 2022 hit song "SAOKO". The song is experiencing a resurgence due to the singer's LUX World Tour.

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Also Read | Elon Musk calls Oscars ‘unwatchable’ as he shares post criticising Hollywood

‘The Devil Wears Prada’ viral moment at Oscars 2026 Anne Hathaway was presenting the awards for Best Costume Design and Best Makeup and Hairstyling alongside Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

After a brief speech about how costumes tell a story, Anne asked Anna what she thought of her dress. “Anna, just curious, what do you think of my dress tonight?” Anne asked.

However, in a nod to the 2006 film The Devil Wears Prada, Anna Wintour leaned into the persona of Miranda Priestly (whom she famously inspired) and stone-facedly ignored the question. She slowly put on her trademark sunglasses, stared icily into the camera, and said, "And the nominees are."

But the real cherry-on-top moment was when Anna turned to Anne and casually muttered, “Thank you, Emily” — the name of the first assistant character played by Emily Blunt—while maintaining a flat, unimpressed expression.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 Nearly 20 years after the 2006 classic, 20th Century Studios is bringing the iconic power trio—Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, and Emily Blunt—back to the high-stakes world of fashion.

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Directed once again by David Frankel, the sequel catches up with Andy Sachs as she steps back into the lion's den.

The recently released trailer for The Devil Wears Prada 2 sets a high-stakes stage for Andy’s return, who is no longer the "smart fat girl" assistant, but a prestigious Features Editor.

The central conflict sees Miranda Priestly facing off against her former assistant, Emily Blunt, who has transformed into a high-powered executive for a rival luxury group.

In a moment that mirrored Anne’s viral Oscar segment, the trailer reveals that Miranda apparently fails to recognise Andy, dismissing her as “one of the Emilies”.

The film is officially set to hit theatres on 1 May 2026.

About the Author Arshdeep Kaur Arshdeep Kaur is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she reports and edits across national and international politics, business and culture‑adjac...Read More ✕ Arshdeep Kaur Arshdeep Kaur is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she reports and edits across national and international politics, business and culture‑adjacent trending stories for digital audience. With five years in the newsroom, she strives to balance the speed and rigor of fast‑moving news cycles and longer, context‑rich explainers.



Before joining LiveMint, Arshdeep served as a Senior Sub‑Editor at Business Standard and earlier as a Sub‑Editor at Asian News International (ANI). Her experience spans live news flows, enterprise features, and multi‑platform packaging.



At Mint, she regularly writes explainers, quick takes, and visuals‑led stories that are optimized for search and social, while maintaining the publication’s standards for accuracy and clarity. She collaborates closely with editors and the audience team to frame angles that resonate with readers in India and abroad, and to translate complex developments into accessible, high‑impact journalism.



Arshdeep's academic training underpins her interest towards policy and markets. She earned an MA in Economics from Panjab University and holds a Post‑Graduate Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the India Today Media Institute (ITMI). This blend of economics and broadcast storytelling informs her coverage of public policy, elections, macro themes, and the consumer‑internet zeitgeist.



Arshdeep is based in New Delhi, where she tracks breaking developments and longer‑horizon storylines that shape public discourse.