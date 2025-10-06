Anne Hathaway rocks floor-length graphic tee at Paris Fashion Week—See the stunning look

Anne Hathaway, 42, on October 4, made a striking appearance at the Balenciaga Spring/Summer 2026 show during Paris Fashion Week, captivating audiences with a bold and unconventional outfit. The Devil Wears Prada star was joined by her costar Simone Ashley and young actor Ariana Greenblatt in the front row.

Hathaway’s look defied traditional red-carpet glamour. She wore a Balenciaga graphic t-shirt with a floor-length “mullet” train at the back, paired with wide-leg black trousers. She accessorized the ensemble with full-length leather opera gloves, black stilettos, and oversized black sunglasses, adding a rock-chic edge to the high-fashion presentation. The dramatic train of her top gave the casual tee an avant-garde twist, making it a statement piece amidst the more conventional runway styles.

The fashion moment also marked a heartwarming reunion with Simone Ashley, rumored to join the upcoming The Devil Wears Prada sequel. Hathaway was photographed spotting Ashley in the crowd, exclaiming her name and sharing a long, enthusiastic hug before the show began. Ashley opted for a minimalist yet chic look, wearing a black leather mini dress with a matching handbag.

Hathaway’s appearance highlighted her ability to mix casual elements with high fashion, proving that style can be daring without being overly extravagant. Fans and fashion critics alike praised her bold choice, with Vogue sharing images of the actress that quickly went viral on social media.

The star is set to reprise her role as Andy Sachs in The Devil Wears Prada 2, slated for release on May 1, 2026. The film will feature original cast members Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci, along with new additions like Simone Ashley, though her exact role has not been confirmed.