Anne Hathaway trips on set of ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’, breaks shoe but handles it like a pro| Video

Anne Hathaway had a minor stumble while shooting The Devil Wears Prada 2 in New York, but the actress proved she could handle fashion mishaps as effortlessly as her character, Andy Sachs.
The 42-year-old Oscar winner was filming a scene when the heel of her studded strappy heels broke, causing her to tumble down a stoop. Photos from the set captured Hathaway in a chic black pleated skirt paired with a sheer plaid blouse layered over a tank top, still clutching half a bagel in her hand as she recovered.
“I’m fine!” Hathaway reportedly told onlookers with a smile before hugging crew members and continuing with the shoot. It remains unclear whether the fall was scripted or just an unexpected accident.
The upcoming sequel sees Hathaway return as Andy Sachs, nearly two decades after the 2006 classic became a global hit. The original, based on Lauren Weisberger’s bestselling novel inspired by her time working under Vogue’s Anna Wintour, chronicled Andy’s journey through the glamorous yet cutthroat world of high fashion under the formidable Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep), the People reported.
In the much-anticipated follow-up, Hathaway reunites with Streep (76), Emily Blunt (42), and Stanley Tucci (64). The cast also welcomes fresh faces, including Lucy Liu, Justin Theroux, B.J. Novak, Pauline Chalamet, Simone Ashley, Kenneth Branagh, Caleb Hearon, and Broadway stars Helen J. Shen and Conrad Ricamora.
Blunt, who plays Emily Charlton, was earlier spotted on set in July, sporting her character’s signature red locks as well as a surprising bleach-blonde bob.
Directed by David Frankel, The Devil Wears Prada 2 is set to release in theatres on May 1, 2026 -- marking the stylish return of one of cinema’s most beloved fashion sagas.
