Annu Kapoor backs government over removal of Diljit Dosanjh's Satluj from OTT: ‘Knock on the doors of Supreme Court’

Actor Annu Kapoor became the latest celebrity to talk about the controversy around Satluj. Starring Diljit Dosanjh, the film was taken down from Zee5 just two days after its release, sparking a debate around censorship and creative freedom in India. Talking about it, Kapoor extended his support to the government's move, urging makers to challenge the removal in the Supreme Court instead of public debate.

Annu Kapoor reacts to Satluj's removal from Zee5 Talking to Kadak, Annu Kapoor said the filmmakers should deal with the issue legally if they disagree with the removal of the film. He said, "If that's the case, then take the matter to the Supreme Court. If the Censor Board has declared such a film unacceptable, then knock on the doors of the Supreme Court. There is a proper channel to follow, isn't there? What's the point of crying about it?”

Also Read | Diljit Dosanjh's Satluj screened at Jammu Gurdwara after OTT removal

“Go to Supreme Court” Annu Kapoor further responded to Diljit Dosanjh's previous statement, where he talked about keeping art and politics separate. Referring to the statement, Kapoor said that anyone involved in the making of a film on a sensitive topic like Satluj should have known that there's a possibility of running into a controversy. However, he further added that if makers believe that the film was taken down unfairly, they can challenge it by moving to court.

“You acted in the film, and the rules clearly state that if the Censor Board does not grant it a certificate, you should go to the Supreme Court. Everyone knows that this is a controversial subject, and now you're begging the public for sympathy. Why indulge in self-pity? Go to the Supreme Court. What's the point of crying over it?” Kapoor said.

The veteran actor also maintained that one must take it seriously when the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) withholds certification of a film over concerns related to national security or public order.

“Is anarchy more important than releasing a film? Is that more important than roads in my country being burned, houses being set on fire, and mothers and sisters being burned alive? What is more important? As a member of the film industry, I’m saying that what matters more to me is that there is peace in my society," he argued.

Also Read | Centre vs Satluj: Government explains sudden Zee5 takedown

Controversy around Satluj explained Satluj is helmed by Honey Trehan. The film was originally titled Punjab 95.

The film battled for years over certification and eventually skipped a theatrical release. It premiered directly on ZEE5 on July 3.

It focuses on the story of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, whose work exposed the alleged illegal killings and disappearances that took place during Punjab's counter-insurgency period in the 80s and 90s.

The film was reportedly submitted to CBFC for clearance in 2022. It is said that the board reportedly asked for 127 cuts in the past. However, the makers refused to make the changes.