Annu Kapoor backs government over removal of Diljit Dosanjh's Satluj from OTT: ‘Knock on the doors of Supreme Court’

Actor Annu Kapoor became the latest celebrity to talk about the controversy around Satluj. Starring Diljit Dosanjh, the film was taken down from Zee5 just two days after its release, sparking a debate around censorship and creative freedom in India. Talking about it, Kapoor extended his support to the government's move, urging makers to challenge the removal in the Supreme Court instead of public debate.

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Annu Kapoor reacts to Satluj's removal from Zee5 Talking to Kadak, Annu Kapoor said the filmmakers should deal with the issue legally if they disagree with the removal of the film. He said, "If that's the case, then take the matter to the Supreme Court. If the Censor Board has declared such a film unacceptable, then knock on the doors of the Supreme Court. There is a proper channel to follow, isn't there? What's the point of crying about it?”

Also Read | Diljit Dosanjh's Satluj screened at Jammu Gurdwara after OTT removal

“Go to Supreme Court” Annu Kapoor further responded to Diljit Dosanjh's previous statement, where he talked about keeping art and politics separate. Referring to the statement, Kapoor said that anyone involved in the making of a film on a sensitive topic like Satluj should have known that there's a possibility of running into a controversy. However, he further added that if makers believe that the film was taken down unfairly, they can challenge it by moving to court.

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“You acted in the film, and the rules clearly state that if the Censor Board does not grant it a certificate, you should go to the Supreme Court. Everyone knows that this is a controversial subject, and now you're begging the public for sympathy. Why indulge in self-pity? Go to the Supreme Court. What's the point of crying over it?” Kapoor said.

The veteran actor also maintained that one must take it seriously when the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) withholds certification of a film over concerns related to national security or public order.

“Is anarchy more important than releasing a film? Is that more important than roads in my country being burned, houses being set on fire, and mothers and sisters being burned alive? What is more important? As a member of the film industry, I’m saying that what matters more to me is that there is peace in my society," he argued.

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Also Read | Centre vs Satluj: Government explains sudden Zee5 takedown

Controversy around Satluj explained Satluj is helmed by Honey Trehan. The film was originally titled Punjab 95.

The film battled for years over certification and eventually skipped a theatrical release. It premiered directly on ZEE5 on July 3.

It focuses on the story of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, whose work exposed the alleged illegal killings and disappearances that took place during Punjab's counter-insurgency period in the 80s and 90s.

The film was reportedly submitted to CBFC for clearance in 2022. It is said that the board reportedly asked for 127 cuts in the past. However, the makers refused to make the changes.

After its OTT release, Zee5 said in a statement, “In light of the current developments, Satluj will be unavailable in India until further notice. We remain committed to exploring every appropriate avenue through due process to bring the film back to our audiences at the earliest opportunity.”

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About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.