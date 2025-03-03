Anora OTT release date: When and where to watch Oscar 2025 Best Picture winner online

Sean Baker's Anora, a comedy-drama about a sex worker marrying a Russian oligarch's son, won five Oscars including Best Picture. With a budget of $6 million, it grossed over $40 million. Check where to stream the movie online:

Updated3 Mar 2025, 12:21 PM IST
A scene from Anora (HT_PRINT)

Anora OTT release date: Sean Baker's Anora, a comedy-drama about a sex worker who marries the son of a Russian oligarch, bagged the Oscar for Best Picture at the 97th Academy Awards. The film was nominated in six categories and won five.

This notable feat at the 97th Academy Awards has brought the movie to the attention of the masses, who now await its OTT release to witness Baker's award-winning craft first-hand.

The film is Baker's biggest success. With a budget of $6 million, Anora has earned over $40 million at the box office.

Where to watch Anora online

The Academy Award-winning Anora is currently streaming digitally on ZEE5 for a rent of 129.

However, JioHotstar subscribers can watch it for free on the OTT platform from March 17 onwards.

Oscars won by Anora

American actor Mikey Madison was among the big winners at the Oscars on a night which saw Anora leading the pack with five wins. Madison, 25, beat Hollywood stalwart Demi Moore to take home the best actress gong for her role in Anora.

The film also won Best Picture, Film Editing, Original Screenplay and Best Director for Sean Baker.

Other awards Anora won

Anora won the Palme d'Or at Cannes, making Sean Baker the first American director since Terrance Malick in 2011 to take the festival's top prize.

Anora Plot

Ani, a 23-year-old stripper, meets Vanya, a Russian oligarch’s son, who hires her and impulsively marries her in Las Vegas. His family disapproves, sending henchmen to force an annulment. Ani resists but eventually gives in, realizing Vanya’s immaturity and his family’s power.

Anora Cast

  • Mikey Madison as Anora 'Ani' Mikheeva
  • Mark Eydelshteyn as Ivan 'Vanya' Zakharov
  • Yura Borisov as Igor
  • Karren Karagulian as Toros
  • Vache Tovmasyan as Garnik
  • Lindsey Normington as Diamond
  • Emily Weider as Nikki

 

First Published:3 Mar 2025, 12:21 PM IST
