Another delay for Alpha? Alia Bhatt's film likely to avert clash with Salman Khan’s Battle of Galwan

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt's much-awaited film, Alpha, might take longer than you think to arrive in theatres. The film, which was previously delayed due to quality VFX work, is likely to be pushed further. But this time, to seemingly avoid the box office clash with birthday boy Salman Khan.

Battle of Galwan to release on 17 April? The makers of Salman Khan's upcoming release, Battle of Galwan, have yet to officially announce a release date. The film is eyeing a window in 2026. While a Salman Khan movie typically lands in Eid, it seems that the film might be securing 17 April.

Alpha released pushed for Salman Khan: Report According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, YRF has decided to vacate 17 April for Khan, pushing Alpha's release.

For the unversed, the Alia Bhatt-starrer was set to release on 17 April.

A new release date for Alpha is likely to be announced soon.

“YRF announced April 17th as a placeholder date earlier because it’s a very good release window and no film had announced earlier. Now, Aditya Chopra has learnt that Salman’s Battle of Galwan was eyeing the same release window. The two go back a long way and he immediately decided that he would leave April 17th for Salman. YRF should announce the new release date of Alpha soon after the company assesses the film release calendar of the industry for next couple of months,” the portal quoted a source.

Confirming the same, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared on X, formerly Twitter, “#BreakingNews... 'ALPHA' AVOIDS CLASH WITH 'BATTLE OF GALWAN' – YRF TO DECIDE ON NEW DATE... #AdityaChopra steps aside for #SalmanKhan, moving #Alpha from its earlier announced release date of 17 April 2026 to avoid a direct clash with #BattleOfGalwan. #YRF had locked 17 April 2026 for #Alpha, but the makers will now announce a new release date after assessing the theatrical release calendar over the next couple of months.”

Salman Khan's 60th birthday The news about YRF's decision arrives on a special day as Saturday marks Salman Khan's birthday. The actor turned 60.

He was last seen in Sikandar.

Battle of Galwan is helmed by Apoorva Lakhia.

On the other hand, Alpha is a part of YRF's Spy Universe. It is the first female-led installment, also starring Sharvari and Bobby Deol in the lead.