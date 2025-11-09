Anoushka Shankar secures 2 Grammy nominations, Priyanka Chopra extends heartfelt congratulations

Los Angeles [US], November 9 (ANI): Eleven-time Grammy-nominated sitarist Anoushka Shankar has added two more nominations to her kitty.

Anoushka recently picked up two nominations at the 68th edition of the prestigious awards. Her single 'Daybreak' earned her a nomination for Best Global Music Performance, while her latest album 'Chapter III: We Return To Light' -- a collaboration with Alam Khan and drummer Sarathy Korwar -- secured a nomination for Best Global Music Album.

Reacting to her nominations, Anoushka on Instagram wrote, "Today is a day of contrasts - a horrific migraine AND news of my 12th and 13th Grammy nominations all in one afternoon. I'm beyond grateful, from my horizontal position in this darkened room, to have Chapter III: We Return to Light nominated for Best Global Album and 'Daybreak' up for Best Global Music Performance. To be nominated alongside the incredible @alamsarode and @sarathykorwar, with whom I made this music, makes it all the sweeter."

News of her securing Grammy nominations once again has brought smiles to the faces of many Indians.

Congratulating Anoushka, Priyanka Chopra on her Instagram Story posted, "Just queen energy. Congratulations."

Composer Siddhant Bhatia has also earned a place among this year's Grammy contenders, all thanks to his album Sounds of Kumbha, a 12-track collection that fuses devotional motifs with contemporary soundscapes.

Charu Suri, an Indo-American jazz pianist and composer, has been nominated for Best Contemporary Instrumental Album for her work Shayan.