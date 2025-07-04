Anshula Kapoor gets engaged to boyfriend Rohan Thakkar; Priyanka Chopra, Rhea & Khushi Kapoor react

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor's sister, Anshula Kapoor, is now engaged to her long-term boyfriend, Rohan Thakkar. She took to her Instagram account and dropped pictures from her proposal as Rohan popped the question on one knee at New York's Central Park.

Anshula Kapoor announces engagement Anshula opened up about her relationship and shared how she met Rohan.

She wrote on the photo-sharing app, “We met on an app. Started talking on a random Tuesday at 1.15AM. We spoke until 6am that morning. And somehow, even back then, it felt like the beginning of something that mattered. 3 years later, in my favourite city, in front of the castle in Central Park, he proposed! At exactly 1.15 AM India time! And somehow the world paused just long enough for the moment to feel like magic. Just the quiet kind of love that feels like home.”

She continued, “I’ve never been the girl who believed in fairytales.. but what @rohanthakkar1511 gave me that day was better. Because it was intentional. Thoughtful. Real. Us. I said yes. Through ugly tears, shaky laughs, and the kind of happiness I can’t put into words. Because since 2022, it’s always been you. I’m engaged to my best friend!!! My safe place. My person. Fav boy, fav city… and now, my fav YES! (First meal after had to be @shakeshack because our first conversation started because of our love for the shroom burger! IYKYK 😋)”

In pictures, Rohan is seen proposing to Anshula at the iconic location in NYC. After she said yes, the two shared a hug and a kiss to seal the deal.

Anshula also shared a close look at her big rock. She flaunted a toi et moi ring.

See pictures here:

Celebs react to Anshula Kapoor's engagement Soon after she shared the news, Bollywood celebs rushed to the comment section and congratulated her.

Among them was Anshula's half sister Khushi Kapoor, who wrote in the comments, "Crying." While her cousin Rhea Kapoor dropped a red heart emoji, Anshula's aunt Maheep Kapoor and uncle Sanjay Kapoor also reacted to her post.

Maheep wrote, “Sooo happy for you guys.” Sanjay dropped heart emojis for them.

Priyanka Chopra added, “Congratulations to you both!” Karan Johar said, “Congratulations !!! This is just so so sweet.”

Sonakshi Sinha, Arpita Khan, Parineeti Chopra, Ananya Panday and Athiya Shetty also reacted to the news, sending their love to the couple.