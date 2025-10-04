Anshula Kapoor gets engaged to Rohan Thakkar; Janhvi, Khushi and Arjun Kapoor cheer for the influencer

Anshula Kapoor held her official engagement ceremony with Rohan Thakkar. He proposed to her in New York earlier this year. The couple had their Gor Dhana with their family members in Mumbai on Saturday. She took to her Instagram account and shared the first pictures from the celebrations.

Anshula Kapoor shares first engagement pictures Gor Dhana is a Gujarati pre-wedding ceremony, very similar to roka or engagement.

The event was attended by Anshula Kapoor's half-sisters, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor, alongside brother Arjun Kapoor. Cousin Sonam Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor's boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya and cousinsRhea Kapoor and Shanaya Kapoor were also present.

Inside Anshula Kapoor and Rohan Thakkar's engagement In several photos from the occasion, Boney Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor were seen blessing the couple.

In one heart-touching moment, Anshula Kapoor appeared emotional as she held her brother Arjun Kapoor. In another photo, the Half Girlfriend actor was seen putting a tilak on Thakkar's forehead during a ritual.

The family also took a moment to remember Anshula and Arjun Kapoor's late mother, Mona. In a photo, Anshula Kapoor was seated beside a chair, holding it gently, with Mona’s framed picture placed atop it.

Another photograph had Janhvi Kapoor getting emotional as she clicked a picture of Anshula Kapoor.

See pictures:

Sharing the pictures, the bride-to-be wrote on Instagram, "02/10/2025. This wasn’t just our Gor Dhana, it was love showing up in every little detail. Ro’s favourite words have always been 'always and forever' - and today, they started to feel real in the sweetest way."

“His love makes me believe fairytales don’t just live in books, they live in moments like these. A room overflowing with laughter, hugs, blessings, and the people who make our world feel full. And then, Ma’s love…quietly wrapping itself around us. In her flowers, in her words, in her seat, in the way her presence could still be felt everywhere. All I remember is looking around and thinking: this is what forever should feel like. Rab raakha (May God protect you),” she added.

Who is Anshula Kapoor Anshula Kapoor is the daughter of filmmaker Boney Kapoor and his first wife, Mona Shourie Kapoor.

In July, Anshula Kapoor announced her engagement. Rohan Thakkar had proposed marriage to her in Central Park, NYC.

She and Thakkar went public with their relationship in 2023.