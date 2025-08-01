Anthony Hopkins channels Hannibal Lecter in hilarious SKIMS promo, Kim Kardashian shares her excitement

Sir Anthony Hopkins gave a hilarious nod to his Hannibal Lecter role in a SKIMS ad, donning the wrap and saying, “Hello Kim. I’m already feeling 10 years younger,” with a chilling slurp. Kim Kardashian shared the video, clearly amused by the playful tribute.

Trisha Bhattacharya
Updated1 Aug 2025, 07:44 PM IST
In a moment of unexpected internet gold, Oscar-winning actor Sir Anthony Hopkins delivered a hilariously creepy endorsement of Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS shapewear — and even Kim herself couldn't help but join the fun.

Hopkins, best known for his bone-chilling portrayal of Hannibal Lecter in ‘The Silence of the Lambs’, posted a short video of himself wearing a snug, nude-coloured SKIMS wrap. The piece has already drawn comparisons online to Lecter's infamous mask — a similarity Hopkins didn’t hesitate to lean into.

In the video, Hopkins stares directly into the camera, his expression intense, and channels his most iconic role with unsettling precision.

Addressing Kim Kardashian directly in Lecter's trademark voice, he says: “Hello Kim. I’m already feeling 10 years younger.” Then, true to character, he finishes the message with the unmistakable slurp that sent shivers down millions of spines.

The caption to the post was equally chilling — and brilliantly witty: “Thank you Kim. Don't be afraid to come over for dinner (sic).”

Social media erupted with laughter, praise, and a few mock-horrified responses. Fans couldn’t get enough of the unexpected yet perfectly on-brand blend of horror nostalgia and fashion marketing.

Kim Kardashian's Relatable Reaction To The Video

Kim Kardashian responded to the video by sharing it on her Instagram Stories, clearly as delighted as her followers. Her reaction echoed the internet’s collective amusement at the surreal fusion of haute shapewear and horror iconography.

Kim Kardashian reacts to Anthony Hopkins' hilarious Skims endorsement.

This light-hearted yet haunting cameo proves once again that Sir Anthony Hopkins’s sense of humour is as sharp as his acting — and that SKIMS continues to draw unexpected, unforgettable celebrity moments.

