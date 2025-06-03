‘Anti nazar squad’: Fan covers car with nimbu-mirchi to ward off evil ahead of RCB vs PBKS IPL finale

Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings are all set to chase their first IPL title on Tuesday. Ahead of the high-stakes clash in Ahmedabad, fans from all corners of India are pouring in their love, luck, and best wishes for their teams. Amid this, a fan from Bengaluru took things a notch up by decorating his car, wrapped up with nimbu and mirchi (lemon and chillies), a traditional Hindu ritual to ward off nazar (evil eye).

RCB fans decorate car with nimbu-mirchi Several visuals of the car have surfaced online. A sign on the front of the car read: “Anti-Nazar Squad.”

The car has only one function- to shield RCB from misfortune and bring back their first IPL trophy.

Internet reacts to RCB fan The video of the car was shared on X, formerly Twitter. It read, “Just Bangalore things. They literally drove a car full of nimbu-mirchi to avoid Nazar before the finals.”

Reacting to the hilarious video, a fan wrote in the comment, “Even superstition fuels hope for victory! Will belief be RCB’s secret weapon tonight?”

“Don't want to take any risk,” added another fan.

One more user said, “Crazy fans. How come they have so much time in their lives to do such lunatic activities.”

Someone also wrote, “Chap will donate it to a roadside lemonade shop after the win.”

RCB vs PBKS Meanwhile, PBKS captain Shreyas Iyer has won the toss and opted to bowl against RCB.

After winning the toss, Shreyas Iyer said, “We're going to bowl. Only want to give positive signs to my mind and body. It's an amazing day. The crowd is electrifying. All we have to do is come here and cherish. Boys are in brilliant shape and mindset. All we spoke about in the team meeting is the more calm you are, the better. Nerves are fine. I won't say it's just like another game. It's the final and we're going to play like a final. Tremendous feeling just thinking about lifting the trophy. Same team.”

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Squad: Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Mayank Agarawal, Rajat Patidar(c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yash Dayal, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Dar Salam, Manoj Bhandage, Tim Seifert, Swapnil Singh, Tim David, Blessing Muzarabani, Nuwan Thushara, Mohit Rathee, Swastik Chikara, Abhinandan Singh

