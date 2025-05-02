After Paresh Rawal, Anu Aggarwal of Aashiqui fame says she drank her urine: 'Helps with anti-ageing'

Anu Aggarwal of Aashiqui fame became the latest celebrity to promote the medicinal benefits of urine therapy. Days after Paresh Rawal sent the internet into a frenzy after revealing he drank his own urine in the past, Anu Aggarwal shared that she too drank urine and benefitted from it.

Anu Aggarwal says she drank her own urine Talking to Instant Bollywood, Anu Aggarwal said, "Many people don't know this... whether it's ignorance or just a lack of awareness, but drinking urine, which is referred to as Aamroli, is actually a mudra (gesture/practice) in Yoga. I've practiced it myself. I have tried it, and it's a very important practice. But one crucial thing to remember is that you don't drink the entire urine. Only a specific part of it is consumed... That portion is considered amrit (elixir). It's known to help with anti-aging, keeping your skin wrinkle-free... it's truly amazing not just for health, but overall well-being. I've personally experienced its benefits."

When questioned about the lack of scientific evidence behind claims of urine therapy, Anu added, "Kitni purani hai? (How old is science) 200 years. Yog 10,000 saal se hai, toh kiski baat aap sunenge? (And Yog is 10,000 years old, so who would you listen). I definitely support this."

Paresh Rawal on drinking his urine after knee injury Recently, Paresh Rawal shared in an interview with Lallantop that drinking his own morning urine for 15 days helped to heal his knee after an injury from a film shoot.

He said, “Veeru Devgan had come to visit when I was in Nanavati (hospital). When he got to know I was there, he came up to me and asked what happened to me? I told him about my leg injury.”

"He told me to drink my own urine first thing in the morning. All fighters do this. You will never face any problem, just drink urine first thing in the morning. He told me not to consume alcohol, which I had stopped, mutton or tobacco. He told me to eat regular food and urine in the morning," the actor added.

His statement sparked a meme fest on X, formerly Twitter. While many shared funny reactions to the incident, others simply dismissed the claims.