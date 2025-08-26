Anu Malik opens up about relationship with Armaan Malik and Amaal Mallik amid family feud rumours: 'Hum ek the, ek hai'

Music composer, singer Anu Malik recently opened up about his relationship with his brothers, Daboo Malik and Abu Malik, amid rumours of their family feud. He also briefly commented on Armaan Malik and Amaal Mallik who are his nephews, and called them ‘jaan (sweetheart/life).’

Anu Malik on family amid feud rumours Talking to Instant Bollywood, Anu Malik asserted that love has always been at the core of their family. He also cleared the air, saying they are all together as they were before

He said, “Daboo Malik aur Abu Malik sirf mere bhai nahi hai woh mere jigar ke tukde hai. Aur jahan tak unke bachchon ka sawaal hai woh hamari jaan hai aur hamesha jaan rahenge (Daboo Malik and Abu Malik are not just my brothers, they are pieces of my heart. And as for their children, they are our life and will always remain our life).”

Anu Malik on anger issues in family Malik also commented on the rumour that the Malik family is quick to anger.

Clarifying, he added that what might seem like anger to other is another perception of love.

He said, “Kisi ne bola ki unko gussa aata hai… toh maine kaha, bhai, humein gussa nahi aata. Yeh Malik trait hai. Gussa mohabbat ka hota hai. Hum log ek the, ek hai, aur ek rahenge (Someone said that they get angry… so I replied, brother, we don’t get angry. This is a Malik trait. Anger, for us, comes from love. We were one, we are one, and we will always remain one).”

Amaal Mallik's allegations against Anu Malik Previously, Amaal Mallik shared that although Anu Malik and Daboo Malik are close, their relationship changes dynamic when it comes to their professional lives.

Talking to Siddharth Kannan, Amaal Mallik, Daboo’s son, said, “When Daboo Malik and Anu Malik meet, you can’t separate them. They are like mad brothers,” Amaal said, capturing both the closeness and occasional friction. “But, in the professional dynamics and jealousy, Anu Malik can get a little fiery. They have had issues with each other on the professional front.”

He also claimed that rivalry within the Malik brothers affected his father’s career. He alleged that Anu Malik deprived his father of professional opportunities.

“Anu Malik was overly competitive with my father. He wanted to prove that he is the best composer from his family and often tried to sabotage my dad’s career. Every time my dad got a movie, he would go and snatch his work from the producers by offering to work for little money or even free," he added.

