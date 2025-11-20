Anupam Kher expresses 'deep honour' as he looks forward to screening of three films at IFFI 2025

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 20 (ANI): Actor Anupam Kher has expressed deep pride and excitement ahead of the screening of his three films at the 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa.

The slate of films set to be screened includes Anupam Kher's 'Tanvi The Great' and 'The Bengal Files', followed by the Canadian film 'Calorie,' which is written and directed by Indo-Canadian filmmaker Eisha Marjara.

Speaking to ANI, Kher shared palpable joy over the triple recognition, describing it a significant milestone in his career.

"It is a very proud moment for me to have three films at the 56th International Film Festival of India in Goa. I am not sure if any other actor has had such an opportunity. While our home production 'Tanvi The Great' and 'The Bengali Files' will be screened in the Indian Panorama section, 'Calorie' is a part of the International section. It is a great honour and a great feeling. All these three films have different performances," he said.

Earlier, Kher also took to his Instagram handle and announced the news, stating that he feels "excited and honoured."

"Not many actors have the opportunity to display such varied and important work in a festival where Cinema is celebrated on an international level! In my career of 41 Years (So far) and 549 films, this certainly looks like a great year! So See you all in GOA! Let's celebrate the spirit of cinema at @iffigoa! Jai Ho! KuchBhiHoSaktaHai," a part of his post read.

Besides the screenings, Anupam Kher is also set to conduct a masterclass at the film festival, focusing on the topic of "Giving up is not an option."