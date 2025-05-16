Anupam Kher gets a kiss from Robert De Niro at Cannes Film Festival: ‘Blessed to have a friend like him’

Bollywood actor Anupam Kher is currently at the Cannes Film Festival 2025. On Friday, he took to his Instagram handle and dropped a video with Hollywood star Robert De Niro, who he addressed as his 'friend.' The two worked together in the 2012 Oscar-nominated film, Silver Lining Playbook.

Anupam Kher meets Robert De Niro Robert De Niro received the honorary Palme d'Or award for Lifetime Achievement. On the other hand, Anupam is attending the world premiere of his directorial, Tanvi The Great.

Meeting him, Anupam tells the camera, “So Happy to meet Mr De Niro after a long time. Thank you.”

In the video, De Niro is seen planting a kiss on Anupam's cheek. The Indian actor says in response, “Oh wow! I love it. I am blessed to have a friend like him…” The two also shared a hug.

Sharing the video, Anupam wrote, "In Cannes: Best hug from the greatest actor of all times. It was the most amazing feeling to meet my friend #RobertDeNiro, his graceful wife #Tiffany and their beautiful daughter #Jia in #Cannes! Their love and affection touched me deeply. Congratulated him for getting the most prestigious award Palme d’Or award at the opening of #CannesFilmFestival."

Anupam Kher also went on to introduce his film Tanvi The Great and its lead actor, Shubhangi and others to the Hollywood star.

He added to the post, “Told him about the #WorldPremiere of #TanviTheGreat in Cannes! He met #Shubhangi (Tanvi) and our other crew members very warmly! Showed him the first poster (to be released tomorrow) of our film! He LOVED it. Thank you dearest Mr. De Niro for your love, warmth, that wonderful hug, the delicious lunch and your infectious BRILLIANCE over the years!”

"Having you as a friend is the biggest blessing I could have ever asked for! Also a big THANK YOU to dearest #Tiffany for your hospitality and generosity! And for shooting this video! Jai Ho! #RobertDeNiro #GodOfActing #Cinema #Friends," he ended in his signature style.

Celebs react to Anupam Kher video Reacting to the moment from Cannes, R Madhavan commented, “Wonderful wonderful. What a moment. And heartfelt congratulations on the awards so truly well deserved.”

The Archies fame Mihir Ahuja and Ayesha Shroff also reacted in the comment section.