Anupam Kher joins thousands for Yoga Day celebration at Times Square

New York [US], June 21 (ANI): The heart of Manhattan transformed into a vibrant celebration of health and mindfulness as the Consulate General of India in New York, in collaboration with Times Square Alliance, hosted the 11th International Day of Yoga at the iconic Times Square.

The all-day event, widely known as Solstice at Times Square, featured seven yoga sessions that drew nearly 10,000 participants from diverse backgrounds and nationalities.

The event was graced by actor Anupam Kher, who shared a personal connection to yoga.

"I'm extremely happy to be at the world's most iconic place, Times Square, on the occasion of the 11th International Yoga Day, initiated by our beloved Prime Minister 11 years back. My grandfather was a yoga teacher, so I've seen that happening all my life. I practice yoga, and I can see the atmosphere all over the place. It's a very important message not only for physical health but also for mental health," he said.

Kher also took to Instagram to express his gratitude, writing, "It was my privilege and my honour to be there for #Bharat for the 11th #InternationalYogaDay at the iconic #TimeSquare in New York! Thank you @indiainnewyork @binaysrikant76 ji for inviting me to this highly prestigious event. It was wonderful to practice #Yog in this great environment! Jai Hind!"

The Consul General welcomed the gathering and emphasised the transformative power of yoga, highlighting its benefits not just for physical and mental well-being but also for fostering a deeper connection with nature.

The event's theme for 2025, 'Yoga for One Earth, One Health,' reflects a holistic vision of health and harmony for the planet and its people.

This year's celebrations are part of a broader month-long initiative by the Indian Consulate, engaging communities across states like New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Connecticut.

These programs have seen enthusiastic participation from both local residents and yoga practitioners.

Since its inception in 2015, following a United Nations resolution initiated by India, the International Day of Yoga has grown into a worldwide movement.

