Anupam Kher lives on rent at 71 after selling property to Alia Bhatt, bought home for mom instead: ‘If you have…’

Anupam Kher is among the list of celebs who don't own a house in Mumbai. He appeared on Zindagi With Richa and recalled his struggles in early life. He said he had shifted to Mumbai in 1981 with only ₹37, which still keeps him humble in life. On those lines, he shared why he decided to not own a house anymore about a decade ago.

Why does Anupam Kher stay at a rented apartment Talking about failure, Kher said, as quoted by Economic Times, "Life is simple, we just complicate it with unnecessary desires."

In the same conversation, Kher also clarified that he decided to stay at a rented apartment as a conscious choice and not due to financial constraints. He explained that his life could have been different if his focus had been only on money. Rather, he chooses to be one of the best actors rather than just running behind money in the industry.

About 10 years ago, Anupam Kher decided that he didn't want to own a house. This is when he sold his apartment, which was later purchased by Alia Bhatt.

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He reasoned, "Kirron and I moved to a different place, and it took us four years to find it. Then she became an MP and shifted to Chandigarh. At one point, I wondered why we were even searching so hard for a house. So we just started living simply."

When Anupam Kher fulfilled mom's wish While many want to own properties in Mumbai, Kher said that staying at a rented place was a way of staying grounded in life for him.

While Kher doesn't own a house, he made sure his mom does. He said that he fulfilled his mother's wish by buying her a house. After the death of his father, Kher had asked his mother if she needed anything. To this, Kher's mother shared that she wanted to own a house in Shimla. Kher bought an even larger house, which is visited frequently by his mother during the summer.

Candidly, Kher also emphasised the importance of "little extra" effort, which often differentiates ordinary from extraordinary. He explained how failure often plays a bigger role in shaping people rather than success, which often pushes people towards never-ending desires.

“People have forgotten how to truly live” "If you have ₹10 crore, you start wanting ₹20 crore, then ₹25 crore. But failure teaches you. It helps you grow, reinvent yourself, and reminds you that you’re alive. Failure, at every step, pushes creativity and innovation. You shouldn’t feel self-pity. I do feel it sometimes, but after that, I find joy in living again. People have forgotten how to truly live," he added.

He signed off by saying, "Life is simple on every level", irrespective of where people are. He opined that people should accept simplicity in life once they are successful.

Previously, the 71-year-old actor shared in the same conversation, "If every brother remembers what they were like when they were young, there would be no fight. I look at my life like it’s a film. How can I forget that we grew up together?"