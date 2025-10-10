Anupam Kher meets UK PM Keir Starmer, calls him 'great admirer' of film Bend It Like Beckham

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 10 (ANI): Bollywood actor Anupam Kher expressed his happiness on meeting the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Keir Starmer in Mumbai on Thursday.

Advertisement

Taking to his Instagram, Anupam Kher shared a photo and video from his meeting with the United Kingdom Prime Minister.

The UK PM also appreciated Anupam Kher's work in his debut Hollywood film 'Bend It Like Beckham'.

"It was a pleasure meeting the British Prime Minister, Mr. Keir Starmer, last night at the reception to celebrate the UK-INDIA partnership. His speech was warm and full of positive possibilities between the two countries. He also turned out to be a great admirer of my first English language film 'Bend It Like Beckham'. Thanks to the British High Commissioner Mr. Harjinder Kang for the invite!" wrote Anupam Kher.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DPnUjzOgv5z/?'Bend It Like Beckham' was a sports comedy-drama film directed by Gurinder Chadha. It was released in 2002. The actor played the role of Mr. Bhamra in the film.

Advertisement

The visit of the United Kingdom Prime Minister Keir Starmer to India on October 8-9 concluded with a comprehensive list of 12 key outcomes, marking a major step forward in bilateral cooperation across technology, education, trade, climate, health and research, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

Both nations announced the establishment of the India-UK Connectivity and Innovation Centre to enhance collaboration in frontier technologies.

The India-UK Joint Centre for Artificial Intelligence (AI) was also launched. Additionally, Phase II of the UK-India Critical Minerals Supply Chain Observatory was launched, alongside the establishment of a new satellite campus at IIT-ISM Dhanbad.

The establishment of the Critical Minerals Industry Guild will further secure supply chains and promote sustainable green technologies.

The visit also marked the launch of Phase III of the Bio-Medical Research Career Program. An Offshore Wind Taskforce. Further, a Letter of Intent was signed between India's ICMR and the UK's NIHR to strengthen health research initiatives. (ANI)