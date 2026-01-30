Anupam Kher offers prayers at Sankat Mochan, Kashi Vishwanath temples; shares pics from Varanasi visit

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 30 (ANI): Actor Anupam Kher began his Friday on a spiritual note in the holy city of Varanasi. He visited the famous Sankat Mochan temple and the revered Kashi Vishwanath temple early in the morning to offer prayers and seek blessings for himself and for everyone.

Kher took to his Instagram account to share glimpses of his temple visit with fans. The actor posted a series of videos and photos from his morning in Varanasi. In one video, he is seen speaking about his visit, while other pictures show him at the temples during his prayers.

Advertisement

Along with the videos and pictures, the actor added a caption in Hindi that read, "Har Har Mahadev! Jai Bajrang Bali! Jai Siya Ram! This morning in Varanasi, I had the blessings of Lord Hanuman at Sankat Mochan Temple and Lord Shiva at Kashi Vishwanath Temple!"

Kher stays very active on social media and often shares daily glimpses with fans to keep them updated on his life. Just a few days ago, the actor surprised fans by posting pictures with Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma and his wife Ritika Sajdeh.

"The GREATEST #RohitSharma! My favourite cricketer and his beautiful and hugely supportive wife #Ritika. I love Rohit! Of course, for his brilliance as an amazing player. But I equally love the person in him. Having watched Rohit on and off the field, I can easily say that he is so, so REAL! No pretence! No hunger for particular titles! I like his calmness," Kher wrote alongside the pictures.

Advertisement

On the work front, Anupam Kher has recently wrapped up shooting for 'Khosla Ka Ghosla 2.' The original film, released in 2006 and directed by Dibakar Banerjee, went on to become a fan favorite for its simple storytelling and strong performances.