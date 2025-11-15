Anupam Kher offers tribute to acting legend Kamini Kaushal, says 'Her name will be written in golden letters'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 15 (ANI): Actor Anupam Kher has offered a heartfelt tribute to veteran star Kamini Kaushal, remembering her as a "beautiful human being."

Taking to his X handle, Anupam Kher shared pictures of the late actress, including one from her younger days and paid his final respects.

"Kamini Kaushal ji was not only a brilliant artist, but also a beautiful human being. Whenever I met her, she always greeted me with a smile and with love, and always gave good advice. In the history of Indian films, her name will be written in golden letters! Om Shanti!" he wrote.

Kamini Kaushal, best known for her roles in Bimal Roy's Biraj Bahu (1954) and Arzoo (1950) with Dilip Kumar, passed away at the age of 98 in Mumbai.

After the news came out, fans as well as celebrities came forward to pay tributes. Kareena Kapoor Khan remembered her 'Laal Singh Chaddha' co-star and posted a black-and-white photo of a young Kamini Kaushal along with heart and folded-hands emojis.

Actors Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani, who worked with Kamini Kaushal in 'Kabir Singh', also paid their tributes.

"It was an honour to work with you. Your grace, humility, and talent inspired generations and left an unforgettable mark on Indian cinema. Rest in peace, Kamini Kaushal ji," Kiara posted.

Shahid Kapoor took to his Instagram story and added, "Rest in light maam."

Kamini Kaushal's final rites were carried out on Saturday in Mumbai in the presence of her family members.

One of the leading actresses in the 1940s, 50s, and 60s era of Indian cinema, the late actress shared the screen with superstars like Ashok Kumar, Raj Kapoor, Dev Anand, Dilip Kumar and legends like Raaj Kumar and Dharmendra, among many others.

