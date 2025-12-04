Anupam Kher says he lost ‘900000 followers in 15 days’ on X, demands answer from Elon Musk

Anupam Kher took to his social media platform X on Thursday to share his concern with the micro-blogging site and his fans after he lost about 900,000 followers in just 15 days. “Dear Mr. @elonmusk! I have lost more than 900000 followers in the last 15days! Will you know the reason! Or anybody in your team? By the way this is an OBSERVATION, not a COMPLAINT! Yet,” Kher wrote.

In no time, fans and followers on social media began sharing their views. “I think they are removing non-performing or bot accounts right now, so this is the new normal," one user wrote. Another added, “Maybe those followers were inactive or their profiles got deleted." An official response later clarified the situation.

Grok offered an explanation Grok, an AI chatbot developed by Elon Musk’s company, also addressed the issue. It stated: “Based on recent reports, X is purging millions of fake, bot, and dormant accounts to enhance platform authenticity. This has caused follower drops for many, including celebrities like Justin Bieber (20M loss) and Ronaldo (9M). Anupam Kher’s 900k drop likely stems from this cleanup, not personal issues."

X reportedly carried out a major bot purge in mid-November to remove spam accounts, improve authenticity and reduce clutter in replies.

The clean-up particularly affected high-profile figures, including Rihanna, Taylor Swift and Ronaldo, all of whom saw noticeable declines in their follower numbers. The sudden drops led to widespread discussions about engagement metrics on the platform.

By October, the platform had already removed around 1.7 million bots responsible for reply spam, including crypto advertisements. The effort intensified around 27 November, with several suspicious foreign influencers and impersonator accounts also being quietly taken down.

Responding to concerns, X assured users that there was no cause for alarm, as the follower decline was simply the result of the bot removal drive rather than genuine users leaving. The initiative forms part of Elon Musk’s ongoing campaign against spam. Earlier actions included a major crackdown in April 2024.

Which accounts were targeted? The purge focused on:

Bot accounts posting spam replies, crypto scams or automated junk content.

Fake or automated profiles used to inflate follower numbers or create false engagement.

Accounts involved in impersonation, fake locations or DM spamming. The company plans to focus more on DM spam next.