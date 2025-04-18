Anupam Kher set for his second directorial Tanvi The Great

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 18 (ANI): Actor Anupam Kher is set for his second directorial, which is titled 'Tanvi The Great'. The actor opened up about his new project and how it is different from his debut directorial 'Om Jai Jagdish' in 2002.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Anupam shared a photo in which he was seen wearing a director's shirt while posing for the photograph.

The 'Saaransh' actor in his latest social media post opened up about his debut directorial movie 'Om Jai Jagadish' and said that he loved working in that film as the director.

Now, after 23 years, the actor has donned the director's cap once again to showcase his filmmaking skills with Tanvi The Great.

"It took me 23 years to wear a #Director t-shirt again! I loved directing the first film #OmJaiJagdish The ability I had. I made the film accordingly. But the story of that movie wasn't mine," wrote Anupam.

The actor further emphasised the fact that he was committed to the story of the film.

"The story of 'Tanvi the Great' is out of my heart and soul. And then life has taught a lot in the last 23 years. And now I'll keep telling you Tanvi-related talks, stories and stories until the film is released! Don't be bothered! This is marketing and love too! Jai Ho," added Anupam.

The film, directed by Kher himself, features music by Oscar-winning composer M M Keeravani and is produced in collaboration with the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC).

Earlier in the month, in a conversation with ANI, Kher opened up about the challenges of bringing 'Tanvi The Great' to life.

"Main koi studio ke paas nahin gaya paise lene, maine koi financer nahin dhunda. Jo bhi logon ne film finance ki hai shuruat mein... dheere dheere aapko yeh kahaniyan pata lagenge. (I did not go to any studio to ask for funds, I did not look for any financier. Whoever has financed the film in the beginning... gradually, you will get to know these stories). It hasn't been an easy task. But because the theme is about resilience, struggle, and courage, I had to show that same courage as a producer and director," Kher told ANI.