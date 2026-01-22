Anupam Kher slapped by son Sikandar Kher; shocked actor says ‘aisa nahi karte' | Watch video

Actor Anupam Kher was slapped by his son, Sikandar Kher, not once or twice but three times in a new video. Shared by Sikandar Kher on Instagram despite repeated requests from The Kashmir Files actor not to post it, the video has received several reactions from fans. Here's what happened.

Anupam Kher slapped by Sikandar Kher The video was recorded after Anupam Kher had a tooth removed. Recorded by his son, Kher is seen mentioning that one of his cheeks is numb due to the tooth removal. To this, Sikandar shared the idea of hitting his father.

He placed his hand on the senior actor's face, trying to hit him. Anupam Kher asked, "Kya karne wala hai (What are you about to do)?"

Senior Kher warned his son: Zada zor se laga na, ulte haath ka marunga, naak pe teri, naak tod dunga (If I get hurt badly, I'll slap you on your nose and break it)."

Sikanadar Kher hit him on the cheek and left Anupam Kher surprised. He tells him, "Kya karoge aap (What will you)?" He slapped him one more time, after which Anupam Kher replied with a dialogue from his film with the late Dilip Kumar.

Junior Kher again went on to hit Anupam Kher, who told him, "Nahi nahi nahi beta (No no no son)." He grabbed his son's hand and said, "Aesa nahi karate. Mat kar (You shouldn't do this. Don't do it)." However, his son, yet again, gently hit his cheek.

“You're not going to post this. It's a personal thing between us,” Anupam Kher told his son.

Watch:

In the video, the father-son duo talked about Javed Akhtar. The veteran actor revealed that Javed Akhtar's daughter, filmmaker Zoya Akhtar, had cast him in one of her films. He was set to appear in a cameo role, which was later deleted from the sequence. He added that he was initially selected to play the role of Mogambo in the 1987 film Mr India, but Anil Kapoor and Boney Kapoor removed him from the film.

Sharing the video, the Sooryavanshi actor wrote on Instagram, “For Javed Akhtar (uncle), Boney Kapoor, Amrish Puri (legend), Anil Kapoor, Shekhar Kapur (uncle) … enjoy #KherSaab after his tooth removal.”

Netizens react to Anupam Kher's video Reacting to the video, a fan commented, “How sweet so lovely to watch this.”

“This is the best video on insta today,” added another.

Someone else said, “Love this father son jodi & all the masti!”

Who is Sikandar Kher For the unversed, Sikandar Kher is the stepson of veteran actor Anupam Kher and son of Kirron Kher.