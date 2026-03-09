Anupam Kher steps in as parent for late Satish Kaushik’s daughter at school event, wins hearts online

Actor Anupam Kher continues to stand by the late filmmaker, actor Satish Kaushik's family. Kher and Kaushik shared a close bond as friends. Kher, who is often seen sharing updates about Kaushik's daughter, recently shared that he attended a school event as her parent.

Anupam Kher attends play featuring Satish Kaushik's daughter On Monday, Anupam Kher took to social media and updated fans about Satish Kaushik's daughter, Vanshikha, who took part in a school play. Recalling his street plays with the late actor, Kher grew emotional talking about Vanshikha and praised her acting.

Kher wrote, “TOTAL JOY: Attending Vanshikha’s school function as a parent and seeing her perform in a school #NukkadPlay was the biggest joy of my life. Years back Satish and I used to do #StreetPlays in Delhi! She is talented, hardworking and good actress! I must congratulate the #JBCN Oshiwara school for organising the event so effectively and efficiently! Looking forward to attending #Vanshikha’s all future events! Jai Ho! #MereDostKiBeti #MyDaughter.”

“So I came to Vanshikha's school to see her play. She was excellent,” added Kher in a video with Kaushik's daughter.

Watch:

Netizens melt after watching Anupam Kher's video Reacting to the heartfelt moment, netizens praised Anupam Kher.

Among them, a user wrote, “Everybody should have one friend in life like you .. who will stand by you in all circumstances.”

“The best video on internet today @anupampkher sir, speechless.. some emotions can only be felt, and this is one such genuinely humane emotions.. more love to both of you, more power, keep shining both angels for our super shining star above to watch and feel proud .. miss @satishkaushik2178 sir,” added another.

One more commented, “She is blessed to have you in her life keep supporting her.”

Yet another commented, “Sooooooo sweet. This made me smile sooo wide.”

Satish Kaushik's death Satish Kaushik died in March 2023. He was 66 when he suffered a heart attack in Gurugram. As an actor, Satish Kaushik was known for his comic timing in films like Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, Mr India, Saajan Chale Sasural, Udta Punjab, Ram Lakhan, Deewana Mastana, and Kaagaz.

Besides acting, he also directed films like Salman Khan's Tere Naam and Mujhe Kuch Kehna Hai, starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Tusshar Kapoor.

Satish Kaushik, Anil Kapoor and Anupam Kher shared a close bond as a part of a popular trio.

Anupam Kher pay tribute to Satish Kaushik Earlier, Anupam Kher honoured Satish Kaushik with a special scholarship for a student.

After being honoured with the Raj Kapoor Award by the Government of Maharashtra, Kher received a cash prize of ₹10 lakh. He later said that he would donate the amount as a scholarship for a student at his acting school and named it after his late best friend.