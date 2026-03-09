Anupam Kher steps in as parent for late Satish Kaushik’s daughter at school event, wins hearts online

Actor Anupam Kher continues to stand by the late filmmaker, actor Satish Kaushik's family. Kher and Kaushik shared a close bond as friends. Kher, who is often seen sharing updates about Kaushik's daughter, recently shared that he attended a school event as her parent.

Advertisement

Anupam Kher attends play featuring Satish Kaushik's daughter On Monday, Anupam Kher took to social media and updated fans about Satish Kaushik's daughter, Vanshikha, who took part in a school play. Recalling his street plays with the late actor, Kher grew emotional talking about Vanshikha and praised her acting.

Kher wrote, “TOTAL JOY: Attending Vanshikha’s school function as a parent and seeing her perform in a school #NukkadPlay was the biggest joy of my life. Years back Satish and I used to do #StreetPlays in Delhi! She is talented, hardworking and good actress! I must congratulate the #JBCN Oshiwara school for organising the event so effectively and efficiently! Looking forward to attending #Vanshikha’s all future events! Jai Ho! #MereDostKiBeti #MyDaughter.”

“So I came to Vanshikha's school to see her play. She was excellent,” added Kher in a video with Kaushik's daughter.

Advertisement

Watch:

Netizens melt after watching Anupam Kher's video Reacting to the heartfelt moment, netizens praised Anupam Kher.

Among them, a user wrote, “Everybody should have one friend in life like you .. who will stand by you in all circumstances.”

“The best video on internet today @anupampkher sir, speechless.. some emotions can only be felt, and this is one such genuinely humane emotions.. more love to both of you, more power, keep shining both angels for our super shining star above to watch and feel proud .. miss @satishkaushik2178 sir,” added another.

Advertisement

One more commented, “She is blessed to have you in her life keep supporting her.”

Yet another commented, “Sooooooo sweet. This made me smile sooo wide.”

Satish Kaushik's death Satish Kaushik died in March 2023. He was 66 when he suffered a heart attack in Gurugram. As an actor, Satish Kaushik was known for his comic timing in films like Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, Mr India, Saajan Chale Sasural, Udta Punjab, Ram Lakhan, Deewana Mastana, and Kaagaz.

Besides acting, he also directed films like Salman Khan's Tere Naam and Mujhe Kuch Kehna Hai, starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Tusshar Kapoor.

Satish Kaushik, Anil Kapoor and Anupam Kher shared a close bond as a part of a popular trio.

Anupam Kher pay tribute to Satish Kaushik Earlier, Anupam Kher honoured Satish Kaushik with a special scholarship for a student.

Advertisement

After being honoured with the Raj Kapoor Award by the Government of Maharashtra, Kher received a cash prize of ₹10 lakh. He later said that he would donate the amount as a scholarship for a student at his acting school and named it after his late best friend.

He told Hindustan Times, "Both of us almost came from the same backgrounds economically when we started and I thought it would be nice to continue his legacy as an actor and his association with the school, by naming the scholarship on him.”

About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.