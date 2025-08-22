Anupam Kher tosses popcorn at host after he tells actor he hasn't watched Tanvi the Great, netizens say ‘disgraceful’

Veteran actor Anupam Kher's latest appearance on a podcast has left the internet divided about his behaviour. The actor refused to answer questions after learning that the host did not watch his directorial, Tanvi the Great. The host clarified that neither he had watched the film nor had read Kher's book, Different, but No Less: The Unscripted Story behind the Making of Tanvi the Great, after which the actor visibly seemed unimpressed.

Anupam Kher throws popcorn at host The incident happened on The Longest Interview on the Chalchitra Talks YouTube channel.

During the conversation, Anupam said that the host hasn't bothered to watch his film Tanvi the Great or read his book. When the host explained that he couldn’t watch the film as the interview opportunity landed at the last minute, and he didn’t want to miss it, the actor refused to answer his question. Kher added that since the interviewer did not go through his work, he would not have a reference point to understand his answers.

Anupam Kher refuses to answer question about Tanvi the Great When the host asked Kher, “What has been your learning as a director?” Anupam replied, “I will not talk about this, because you haven’t watched my film.” The host explained that the interview was finalised only the previous evening, and that he had to fly to Mumbai from Jaipur the next morning to film the interview. Anupam remarked that the film was released 20 days ago. “I will not answer this question because you will not know what my reference point is,” the senior actor said.

To this, the host apologised. He added that hundreds of thousands of his viewers might understand his reference. Anupam said, “You don’t have to apologise. I’m not one of those insecure people… I can answer the audience on a different podcast.”

Anupam claimed that they had been in talks for the interview for a week; however, the host denied it. “There is no defence in this. You are not ready to admit that you didn’t do your job, but you still want answers from me," said Anupam Kher.

Midway through the interview, Anupam Kher asked the host to open his mouth as he aimed a popcorn from a bowl on a table at him. He went on to aim the piece of popcorn at the host’s mouth, although he missed his target.

The host admitted that he suddenly felt self-conscious, explaining that the realisation of not having researched enough distracted him from the conversation with the actor. “It is affecting me,” he confessed. Anupam Kher, however, was quick to respond, telling him, “It is affecting you because you deserve to be affected.” He then lightened the mood by saying that he was only pulling the host's leg.

Anupam Kher at a recent interview.

Internet reacts to Anupam Kher throwing popcorn at host A video clip from the interview has now landed on Reddit, receiving mixed reactions from social media users.

Reacting to it, many justified Anupam Kher's behaviour, while some slammed the actor.

A user commented, “Anupam Kher wasn't wrong from his pov. But when he saw that the guy was not wrong, he threw that peanut at him. Absolutely disgraceful and shows his arrogance (sic).”

“Idk bro both of them are kinda justified. Although, I absolutely hate he how threw food at him. Firstly, he didn't respect him, literally threw food like he is feeding a dog and secondly, anna should be respected. Hate people who disrespect anna (food) (sic),” added another.

Someone else also said, “I don't know why the host kept badgering the same point. He should have let go when Anupam Kher once said no to answer (sic).”

“I watched this interview and it was uneasy for Vaibhav and even me. Anupam was high handed and was a bit hostile in the way he was talking, the tension in the air that he built up like the narcissist in him was visible. He acknowledged that the team had done good research but on the other hand, he did not bother to know about the format of the interview (sic),” read an excerpt from another comment.

“Anupam uncle was being passive aggressive… he has a point but he was being aggressive and rude for no reason. He took it on his ego to put the host down. There can be no justification for such a behaviour where he throws food on his face. (sic),” added yet another user.