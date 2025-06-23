Anupam Khers directorial Tanvi The Great receives standing ovation at premiere in Houstan

New Delhi [India], June 23 (ANI): Legendary actor Anupam Kher's directorial 'Tanvi The Great' has been garnering attention with its multiple premieres in different countries.

After Cannes and London, Kher now treated the US audience to his labour of love. On Monday, the film's gala premiere was organised in Houston, where Kher received a standing ovation.

Expressing gratitude to the audience, Kher on Instagram wrote, "Thank you #Houston for that resounding STANDING OVATION to our film #TanviTheGreat. We are humbled, overjoyed and overwhelmed by your love, warmth and appreciation! Your response has given wings to our dreams! Thank you @rajendersingh1122 for being the perfect host as always. Please continue with your support and love. Our film releases on 18th July! Tanvi will certainly change your world. For better! #Premiere #NorthAmerica."

Earlier, Kher recently opened up about the reaction received by the audience at the Cannes film festival on the world premiere of his 'Tanvi The Great'.

While speaking to ANI, Kher said he was "overwhelmed" by how deeply the crowd connected with the film.

The actor also shared how people in the theatre clapped, laughed, cried, and stayed back to ask questions after the screening."I was very overwhelmed by the reaction of people. They were clapping in between because the theme of the film resonated with them. They were crying, laughing at the end of the film. They didn't want to leave. They were asking questions. It's a beautiful feeling."

When asked what the recognition means to him and his team, especially after the struggles the film faced during its making, Kher said, "The success of the film on an international platform like Cannes and then in London proves that if you do something with conviction against all odds, it is the most gratifying feeling, and it will reach people's hearts. The film was made with great difficulty because people who were supposed to finance the film backed out at the last minute, but then I said, 'I have to make it because it's my conviction."

'Tanvi The Great' follows 21-year-old Tanvi Raina, a woman with autism who discovers her late Indian Army officer father's unfulfilled dream--to stand at Siachen, the world's highest battlefield, and salute the Indian flag.

Despite societal pushback and institutional barriers against autistic recruits in the military, she becomes determined to fulfil this mission, according to Variety.