Anupamaa's Rupali Ganguly blasts Fawad Khan for criticising Operation Sindoor, Avinash Mishra attacks Mahira Khan

Amid the rising tension between India and Pakistan, India launched Operation Sindoor, targeting nine terror hideouts, four in Pakistan and five in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK). While several Indian celebrities celebrated the strike in retaliation for the terror attack in Kashmir's Pahalgam, several Pakistani actors condemned it.

Among them were Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan. Reacting to Fawad's words, Anupamaa fame Rupali Ganguly slammed the actor who was set for his Bollywood comeback with Abir Gulaal.

Fawad Khan on Operation Sindoor Fawad wrote on Instagram, "My deepest condolences to the families of those injured and killed in this shameful attack. I pray for the souls of the deceased and strength for their loved ones in the days to come. A respectful request to all: stop stoking the flames with rabble-rousing words. It is not worth the lives of innocent people. May better sense prevail. InshaAllah. Pakistan Zindabad!”

Rupali Ganguly reacts to Fawad Khan In response, Rupali wrote back on X, formerly Twitter, “You working in Indian films was also 'shameful' for us.”

Rupali Ganguly to Fawad Khan.

On Friday, Rupali added, “Unfollowing me won't bring any betterment to your country. First ask your government and army to stop terrorism against India, this will be the only way for the betterment of Pakistan. Your following or unfollowing may make a difference to an artist but not to an Indian. And I'm an Indian First. A Proud INDIAN. Jai Hind Jai Bharat.”

Avinash Mishra slams Mahira Khan ‘didi’ On the other hand, Bigg Boss star Avinash Mishra slammed Fawad's Humsafar co-star Mahira Khan with a strong message on his Instagram Stories.

After Operation Sindoor, Mahira wrote on social media, "I am grateful that I live in a country where I am not dictated to say what I have to. I have a voice and I CAN use it… India, your war and hate rhetoric has continued for many years… You attack cities in the middle of the night and call it a victory? Shame on you.”

Sharing the screenshot of her post, Avinash added, "O Mahira didi Pakistan ko blame karne ki jarurat nahi hai hume, evidence pure world ne dekh liye hai Bas ab mahool theek hone ke baad hamare BHARAT me kaam maangne mat aajana But kudos apne country ki side lene ke liye. Yaha kuch celebs apne reach aur follower count me gaddar ban rkhe hai. But tension nahi baad me unka number bhi lagega ( We don’t need to blame Pakistan, the whole world has already seen the evidence. Just don’t come asking for work in India once things settle down. But kudos to you for standing by your country. Here, some celebs have turned traitors, obsessed with their reach and follower count. But no worries, their turn will come too).”

Avinash Mishra attacks Mahira Khan for her remarks on Operation Sindoor.

Fawad starred in multiple Bollywood movies, including Khoobsurat (2014), Kapoor & Sons (2016) and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016). While the release of his upcoming film, Abir Gulaal, has been reportedly postponed, his Bollywood comeback plans remain uncertain.

Mahira Khan made her Bollywood debut with Raees opposite Shah Rukh Khan.