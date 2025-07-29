Anupamaa vs Kyunki Saas Bhi Season 2: Ektaa Kapoor declares who should be number 1, ‘Coming in to tell our story’

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, an iconic show on Indian television, is all set to return with a fresh reboot. Ektaa Kapoor, the producer of the TV serial, responded to comparisons with Anupamaa, starring Rupali Ganguly.

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi is one of India’s most successful TV dramas. It was produced by Ektaa’s company, Balaji Telefilms.

As of July 24, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Anupamaa and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah are leading the Hindi TV charts with the highest Television Rating Points (TRPs) of 2.1 each among viewers aged 15–50.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai airs at 9:30 PM and shares the top position with Anupamaa, starring Rupali Ganguly, at 10 PM and Taarak Mehta at 8:30 PM.

Udne Ki Aasha follows with a TRP of 1.9. Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment also made it to the top five with a TRP of 1.8.

Ektaa Kapoor on Anupamaa When asked if women support each other more in the industry now than before, Ektaa Kapoor shared her thoughts on a recent issue. According to her, people are comparing Anupamaa with Kyunki. Ektaa feels it is unfair and in bad taste.

“She (Ganguly) is such a big star. Anupamaa, the show, the creator Rajan (Shahi) has done what nobody else could do in the last seven years. They will continue to be number 1. They should continue to be number 1," Kapoor told Brut.

Also Read | Brands fall head over heels for Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi reboot

According to the Bollywood producer, her show has its own story to tell.

"We are coming in for our purpose, to tell our story. These unfair comparisons between lead characters and lead shows are so unnecessary. Pitting women against each other, pitting content against each other is uncalled for,” she added.

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Season 2 Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi returns 17 years after the original ended. Season 2 marks its 25th anniversary. Smriti Irani and Amar Upadhyay are back as Tulsi and Mihir Virani.

The new season will start airing from July 29 at 10.30 PM on Star Plus. Theh OTT release of the show will be on JioHotstar. New actors will play the next generation in the Virani family. This time, it’s a short series with about 150 episodes.