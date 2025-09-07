Anuparna Roy becomes first Indian to win Best Director in Orizzonti section at Venice Film Festival

Anuparna Roy has made history at the prestigious Venice Film Festival by becoming the first Indian filmmaker to win the Best Director award in the Orizzonti competition.

Advertisement

Her debut feature, ‘Songs of Forgotten Trees’, premiered to a full house and received a warm reception from both audiences and critics.

Anuparna Roy wins Best Director at Venice Film Festival The film, which follows the lives of two female roommates in Mumbai — Thooya (played by Naaz Shaikh) and Swetha (Sumi Baghel) — is a deeply personal and reflective narrative. Roy draws from her own memories, lived experiences, and keen observations of women navigating urban life, friendship, and quiet resistance.

Advertisement

The award was announced by Palme d’Or-winning filmmaker Julia Ducournau, who headed the Orizzonti jury this year. Argentine film critic and fellow juror Fernando Enrique Juan Lima handed the award to Roy during the ceremony.

Roy thanks Anurag Kashyap and remembers Palestine in her acceptance speech Roy, visibly moved, used her acceptance speech to thank those who took a chance on her unconventional story. “I want to thank Anurag Kashyap, my producers, the cast, the crew, and everyone who stood by a film that didn’t fit into easy boxes,” she said. “Each one there in my hometown, in my country — I want to dedicate this award to them.”

However, it was her closing remarks that struck the strongest chord. Speaking with quiet force, she turned attention to Palestine and the suffering of children there.

Advertisement

Also Read | Anurag Kashyaps crime drama Nishaanchi first look poster out

“Every child deserves peace, freedom, and liberation, and Palestine is no exception,” she declared. Despite the audience’s applause, Roy asked for silence instead of claps. “Even if it upsets my country,” she added, “it’s what I must say.”