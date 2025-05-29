Anurag Basu says 'Konkona started crying' while missing Irrfan Khan during Metro...In Dino shoot

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 29 (ANI): Director Anurag Basu admitted missing late actor Irrfan Khan and shared how actress Konkana Sen Sharma started crying while filming 'Metro...In Dino' as she missed her co-star and friend Irrfan Khan.

At the 'Zamaana Lage' song of 'Metro..In Dino' launch event, Anurag Basu was joined by the cast of 'Life In a Metro' sequel, which also starred Irrfan Khan in the lead role.

In the first instalment, Konkana Sen was paired with Irrfan Khan, the couple which finally gets a happy ending in the movie.

From the original cast, Konkana is the only actor who is returning in its sequel. It was hard for the actress to work in the movie again after her dear friend and co-star Irrfan Khan passed away in 2020.

While remembering the late actor, Anurag Basu shared that Konkana Sharma started crying during the shoot of a scene in the movie (Metro...In Dino) as the tone of it was a "little similar" to a scene from the first instalment.

He also remembered singer KK at the event as the singer sang two of the most famous tracks from the prequel's album: 'Alvida' and 'O Meri Jaan'.

"We were shooting a scene, and the tone for it was a little similar to a scene from the first film. Suddenly, Konkona started crying, and even right now, I am worried that the same will happen if someone asks a question about him. We miss him; we miss KK very much, and there are many others who are missing now, with whom we collaborated earlier," said Anurag Basu at the Metro In Dino promotional event in Mumbai.

After 'Life in a... Metro" and 'Ludo', 'Metro...In Dino' is the final chapter of Anurag Basu's trilogy of hyperlinked cinema.

Backed by producer Bhushan Kumar, the film introduces a world of modern love and relationships.

The song is composed by Pritam and brings back the creative collaboration between him and director Anurag Basu, known for crafting memorable musical narratives.

The sequel features an impressive cast which includes Anupam Kher, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sen Sharma, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ali Fazal, Neena Gupta and Saswata Chatterjee.