‘Show proof’: Anurag Dobhal aka UK07's brother Kalam Ink breaks silence, dismisses allegations against family

Popular YouTuber UK07 Rider, aka Anurag Dobhal's brother, posted a long video, further intensifying the ongoing public spat. His brother, Atul Dobhal, aka Kalam Ink, reacted to several allegations against the family and asked for proof. He urged the authorities to investigate the matter.

Anurag Dobhal's brother Kalam Ink breaks silence Anurag Dobhal recently hit headlines after attempting to end his life. He crashed his car on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway in Ghaziabad on Saturday night during a live session on Instagram. He was rushed to a hospital. His brother revealed why he didn't visit him after the accident.

Kalam Ink began his video by addressing allegations surrounding Anurag Dobhal's wife, Ritika. Dismissing allegations that Ritika wasn't allowed to enter or cook in the kitchen, Kalam Inksaid that she had cooked in the kitchen on different occasions. “Ritika was not stopped from cooking permanently. There had been a death in our family, and according to Hindu traditions, food is not prepared for a certain period after such a loss. That was the reason she was asked not to cook at that time," he said.

Atul Dobhal also commented on a viral audio clip and called it edited. "The audio has been edited by Anurag. It only shows my parents reacting, but it does not show how they were provoked before that," he said.

Did Atul Dobhal threaten his brother He further denied taking control of his brother's property and threatening him in Manali. "Check my GPS records. See whether I have even gone to Manali in the past two years.

“Authorities can also check whether I have contacted the person mentioned even once in the last year.”

Anurag Dobhal's car crash Anurag Dobhal previously accused his parents and brother of mentally harassing him. During his live session, he added that his family would be responsible if anything happened to him.

Kalam Ink asked, “If he was planning to end his life because of depression, then who was handling the paid PR campaigns that appeared afterwards - him or his management?”

"If attempting suicide on Instagram Live can turn lies into the truth, then tomorrow someone could do anything on live, and people would still sympathise. I will never do something like that because I believe in logic and responsibility," he added.

Talking about the car crash, he said that the family was shocked to learn about the incident. "When we heard about the crash, my mother completely froze. Thank God he survived. If something had happened to him, the truth might have come out later, but by then, people could have harmed our family," he said.

"You crashed your car at around 150 kmph on the highway. Thankfully, you survived, and no one else died. If another person had died in that accident, the situation would have been different now," he added.

Anurag Dobhal's family receive death threats Kalam Ink continued and added that his family received death threats after Anurag's livestream.

"You have nearly eight million followers, and you said on live that if you died my parents, my brother, and Shreya would be responsible," he said, adding, “After that statement, many people gathered outside our house. Some even threatened to burn us alive if they saw us anywhere outside,” he said.

"People are asking why I did not go to meet him. But even before trying to end his life, he continued to make allegations against us. Why should I go to meet him then?" he added about not meeting his brother after the incident.

Kalam Ink also said that several legal cases were filed by Ritika against the family, which were later withdrawn. He said that she had apologised after withdrawing the complaint.

"You filed cases of domestic violence, caste harassment, and dowry harassment against us. If those accusations were true, then show the proof," he said.

Towards the end, Kalam Ink said that the controversy had been stressful for his parents and said that he needed to clear their name.

"Investigate everything - whether I took property, demanded dowry, or harassed anyone. If I am guilty, I should be sent to jail," he said.

Meanwhile, UK07 Rider is yet to respond to the claims.

