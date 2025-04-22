Anurag Kashyap apologises ’tah-e-dil se..’ after his Brahmin remark hurts friends and family, ‘Hope you’ll forgive me’

Filmmaker and actor Anurag Kashyap issued a public apology on Tuesday after his controversial remark about the Brahmin community triggered widespread outrage. The director, known for his outspoken views, wrote an apology in Hindi on social media:



Advertisement

Anurag Kashyap's apology He wrote in Hindi, "मैं गुस्से में किसी को एक जवाब देने में अपनी मर्यादा भूल गया। और पूरे ब्राह्मण समाज को बुरा बोल डाला। वो समाज जिसके तमाम लोग मेरी जिंदगी में रहे हैं, आज भी हैं और बहुत कॉन्ट्रीब्यूट करते हैं। आज वो सब मुझसे आहत हैं। मेरा परिवार मुझसे आहत है। बहुत सारे बुद्धिजीवी, जिनकी मैं इज्जत करता हूं मेरे उस गुस्से में, मेरे बोलने के तरीके से आहत हैं।



मैंने खुद ही ऐसी बात करके, अपनी ही बात को मुद्दे से भटका दिया। मैं तहे दिल से माफी मांगता हूं, इस समाज से जिनको मैं ये नहीं कहना चाह रहा था, लेकिन आवेश में किसी की घटिया टिप्पणी का जवाब देते हुए लिख दिया।

Advertisement

मैं माफी मांगता हूं अपने उन तमाम सहयोगी दोस्तों से, अपने परिवार से और उस समाज से, अपने बोलने के तरीके के लिए, अभद्र भाषा के लिए।



अब आगे से ऐसा न हो, मैं उस पर काम करूंगा। अपने गुस्से पर काम करूंगा। और मुद्दे की बात अगर करनी हो तो सही शब्दों का इस्तेमाल करूंगा।

आशा है आप मुझे माफ कर देंगे।"

It translates to, "In anger, while responding to someone, I forgot my own dignity. And I ended up saying bad things about the entire Brahmin community. That community, whose people have been a part of my life, are still with me today, and greatly respect me. Today, all of them are hurt by me. My family is hurt by me. Many intellectuals, whom I respect deeply, are hurt by my anger and by the way I spoke.

Advertisement

I myself, by saying such things, have diverted from my own values. I sincerely apologise from the bottom of my heart. I wanted to say something else about the people of this community, but in emotions, I gave a low and derogatory response to someone.

Advertisement

I apologise to all my colleagues, friends, my family, and to that community—for the way I spoke and the inappropriate language I used.

From now on, this will not happen again, and if someone provokes me, I will not respond in anger. And if I can't say something right, I won't say it at all.

I hope you will forgive me," he added.

Kashyap's film Phule, based on the life of social reformer couple Jyotiba Phule and Savitribai Phule, was scheduled for release this month but has sparked controversy over its depiction of caste issues.



Also read | Anurag Kashyap in trouble? Complaint filed with Mumbai Police over controversial remark against Brahmins

Kashyap addressed the controversy surrounding the film and, in response to a social media user, made a provocative remark about the Brahmin community that further fueled the debate.