Anurag Kashyap blames producers for choosing 'safe projects'; praises Mohit Suri for sticking to Saiyaara despite 'rejections'

By Zoya Aziz

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 14 (ANI): India's cinema business seems to have found a new hit formula: re-releases.

Over the last two years, while many new films have struggled to fill theatres, older films are once again pulling audiences back. From classics like 'Pyaasa' and 'Shree 420' to '90s favourites such as 'Karan Arjun' and 'Andaz Apna Apna', and even more recent titles like 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani' and 'Sanam Teri Kasam,' re-releases have become a trend.

Many fans on social media believe this is happening because Bollywood "doesn't have fresh ideas" anymore.

However, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has a different take.

Filmmaker, ' while speaking to ANI, shared that the real issue lies with producers. The filmmaker explained that writers and directors have plenty of "new ideas", but it's the producers who only look for safe projects.

"Fresh stories hai, aisa nahin hai. Humari industry mein sabse badi dikkat hai producers, humare jo producers hain woh decide karte hain kya chalega aur kya nahin chalega kyunki woh sirf hit filmein banana chahte hain (It's not that there are no fresh stories. The biggest problem in our industry is the producers. They decide what will work and what won't because they only want to make hit films)," Kashyap told ANI.

"They don't understand anything new or nuanced. Writers and directors have a lot they want to do," he added.

He also spoke about how very few filmmakers stick to their stories despite rejection. Referring to the recently released blockbuster film 'Saiyaara', the filmmaker praised Mohit Suri for holding on to his film even after many producers said no.

The film, which starred debutants Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, went on to become a surprise hit.

Kashyap emphasised, "Very few people hold on to their stories, like Mohit Suri did with Saiyaara. So many producers refused; nobody understood it. Usko naye logon ke saath banani thi, jaise banani thi waise banani thi, lekin usne chhodi nahin picture, usne suffer kiya uske liye, 6 saal 7 saal suffer kiya, banayi usne. (He wanted to make it with new actors, in his own way, and he did not give up. He suffered for 6-7 years but still made it)."

He further said that now everyone in the industry will see this development as a trend. "This herd mentality is among producers. The problem lies with them."