Anurag Kashyap calls The Kerala Story 2 'propaganda', reacts to viral beef scene: ‘Aise to log Khichdi bhi nahi khilate'

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap became the latest one to comment on the much-talked-about The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond. Recently, the makers of the controversial sequel dropped the film trailer, which delves into the lives of Hindu girls who are manipulated and forced into religious conversion. In a scene from the trailer, one of the characters was seen being forced to eat beef by a Muslim family who holds her captive.

Anurag Kashyap slams The Kerala Story 2 Reacting to the trailer scene, Anurag Kashyap called the film ‘propaganda.’

Kashyap, who landed in Kochi for the Filmfare Awards, was questioned about The Kerala Story 2 at the airport. He told a reporter about the film, "The Kerala Story is bullsh*t propaganda.”

Viral beef eating scene from The Kerala Story 2 Referring to the viral beef scene from the trailer, Kashyap added, “Aisa beef kaun khilata hai? Aisa koi khichdi bhi nahi khilata hai (Who feeds someone beef like this? No one is fed even khichdi in this manner).”

He continued, “They just want to make money and please everybody; divide people. The filmmaker is a greedy man. He just wants to make money.”

Netizens react Anurag Kashyap's reaction has earned several comments from the netizens.

Among them, a user wrote on X, “I won't watch even if it's free.” Another added, “First of all most important question. KERALA STORY 2 Aayi kab (when did The Kerala Story 2 release)?”

One more commented, “Firstly nobody watches Kashyap movies, back of disasters, last movie couldn't even cross 1 cr. Was pulled off from the theatres. Secondly, Kerala story was a blockbuster coz pple knew it was true as they have either seen these things happening around or read abt it (sic).”

The Kerala Story 2 Talking about The Kerala Story sequel, which is set across different states in India, producer Vipul Shah told ANI previously, “We're not after Kerala. Kerala is God's Country... We want this evil in that state to be eradicated as soon as possible.”

"Some people criticised the first film, claiming the 32,000 figure was false. We made a video on this figure on YouTube, which is currently available. We've added the names and shown the figures. The government must have even more figures than us, but we've never heard of any strict action being taken since the release of the film...," he added.

"Kerala Story 2 goes beyond Kerala and exposes the massive conspiracy of manipulative conversion going on throughout India. Because its central theme is the same as Kerala Story 1, we named it Kerala Story 2..."

“Till now, there has been no threat to this film. When you are telling the truth, then perhaps you are not in that much danger because people feel that if we threaten a person who tells the truth, then there could be backlash,” he further said.

The Kerala Story 2 is scheduled to release in theatres on February 27. It stars Ulka Gupta, Aditi Bhatia and Aishwarya Ojha, instead of Adah Sharma.