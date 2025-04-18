Anurag Kashyap claims to be ’busier than SRK,’ says he turns down projects daily

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 18 (ANI): Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has cleared the air on rumours suggesting he has quit the film industry, after many believed he had taken a break or moved away from directing. However, the director himself has now put all speculation to rest.

Taking to his X account on Friday, Kashyap shared that he has only changed cities, not careers, and is still very much involved in making films. Kashyap went on to joke that he's even "busier than Shah Rukh Khan" as he has no "free dates until 2028."

"I have relocated cities. I have not left filmmaking. For all the people who think I am frustrated and gone, I am here, and I am busier than Shah Rukh Khan (I have to be; I don't make as much money). I don't have dates until 2028. I have five directorials hopefully coming out this year, or maybe three now, and two early next year. I have the longest IMDb list, and I am so employed that I turn down three projects a day...." read his X post.

On the work front, Kashyap, who is often seen trying his hands on acting, will soon appear in 'Dacoit - Ek Prem Katha', where he plays a police officer. The film stars Mrunal Thakur and Adivi Sesh and is directed by Shaneil Deo in his directorial debut.

The project is produced by Supriya Yarlagadda, co-produced by Suniel Narang, and presented by Annapurna Studios.